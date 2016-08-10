5 Must-Have Knit Styles (For A Hotter Winter Look)

The days are certainly still cooler. A faithful winter wardrobe staple, the knit combats the cumbersome cold and provides some-much-needed comfort during these dreary days. And nowadays, the knit is being designed with as much thought and attention to detail as one could expect from smart attire and tailoring.

No longer reserved for the gym or a comfy night in, knits in luxury fits and fabrics are providing men with protection against the elements and a new sense of easy-go style.

So, say goodbye to bed clothes, and hello to these 5 must-have knits (for a hotter winter style) this season.

#1 Chunky Knit

This season, there are no-boundaries when it comes to depth, with heavily-textured chunky knits adding must-touch rifts and hills to the men’s sweater landscapes. It’s all thanks to intricate weaves. The classic cable knit has definitely made a comeback. So too has the more subdued waffle knit, whose weaves formations are less raised; a great option for work and smart-casual ensembles.

When rocking the cable knit, however – made famous by seafaring fishermen decades ago – play around with proportions. An oversized and heavily-weighted version exudes effortless cool (and plenty of comfort and warmth). Nothing is more annoying than a tight, chunky sweater. And for a lounge-to-leisure textured knits look, pair your cable with washed out jeans and white sneakers. Or, simply tuck it under an open leather, with suede Chelsea boots for a night out.

#2 Roll Neck

The roll neck sweater is no longer condemned to Seventies-era dads and Euro professors. Men have fallen for the sweater (with the built-in, high neck) for its nostalgic charm and practical protection against the chill. Quality brands have even rolled out a plethora of stylish models in neutral colourways and on-point textures, so they slip easily into your cool weather wardrobe.

If you’re new to the roll neck game, start simple with a fine-gauge navy, black or charcoal number, layered under a camel topcoat, and cropped trousers or jeans, depending on the dress code. Once roll neck-versed, invest in a luxurious cashmere-merino blend for comfort and style. Chunky styles are more of a sartorial statement, especially worn solo. For a masculine finish, stick to the heritage look with dark selvedge denim and tan leather brogues.

#3 Bright Block

When looking at colour, the primary reds and blues are lighting up luxury sweaters. To avoid looking like a sloppy-joe, the sweater needs to be slim-fit and relatively thin, nothing pj-like in form and shape. Pair a red pullover with a quilted gilet or puffer jacket, the synthetic nylon adding an active accent. Not into full-frontal colour? Mix it up with a monochrome knits with splashes of vermillion or cobalt.

The simplicity of denim or tapered jogger parts team well with the bright sweater. Or, if it’s nice-fitting v-neck in luxury cashmere, try wearing casual Fridays in the office over your crisp white shirt and wool trousers in a shade of grey – the perfect neutral companion.

#4 Robe Cardie

This season, the tie-front knit is man’s way of eschewing structured outerwear. The tie-knit works best as a robe cardigan: round shoulders, shawl lapel and a tie-waist, which can be done up to cinch the waist for refinement or left open and fluid.

Made from a soft wool or cashmere, it’s a very comfy and easy-look winter essential that is fast replacing the traditional topcoat for downplayed elegance. Layer it over a knitted sweater and wool trousers or a roll neck and jeans for the perfect inter-knitting of your other knit pieces. Final word: keep the cardie in a neutral hue and nothing too plush. This type can easily get confused with a dressing gown.

#5 Graphic Sweater