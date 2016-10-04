These Are The Men’s Hairstyles That Women Hate

Face it guys. There are men’s haircuts and then there are men’s haircuts which women will perennially frown upon.
What may look good in the glossy magazines, movies, your own crew’s opinion or heck, even mother dearest’s opinion, isn’t necessarily what women want. Especially those you’re trying to impress.
With that said, we’ve done a bit of research in the office and beyond to find out what the fairer sex wants – in a man’s hair.
Naturally, being the diplomatic peanuts we are, we also hit up one of Sydney’s expert hair people, Renée Baltov of Barberhood, to find out what makes a man’s haircut actually bad. She told us that ‘hate’ can be a strong word and it’s usually more a case of a hairstyle not suiting a man’s face or being outdated.
Nonetheless, Baltov notes the three big no-no’s as the comb over, the mullet and the boxed military cut. Click through the gallery to see these what she means and more men’s hairstyles that you should avoid at all costs.
