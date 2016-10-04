These Are The Men’s Hairstyles That Women Hate

1 of 15 | The 'I Don't Gym, I Lift' Guy | One of the most prolific hairstyles of the 2015/16 season amongst seasoned gym junkies and self-proclaimed 'lifters' is this particular doozy. It's not a particularly bad haircut but women are growing tired of how monotonous the trend has become amongst the legions of men who now look like Phil & Lil from Rugrats. Shaved sides, long on top with a left or right combover? Cut! TumblrPinterest

2 of 15 | The Pony Tail | Pony tails are a big no-no according the the women of D'Marge. There's no explanation for this other than it's ugly and much worse if you decide to platt it like Sir Labeouf here. TumblrPinterest

3 of 15 | The Luscious Locks | The Luscious Locks have slowly grown in popularity over the years with cool guys such as Jared Leto and Leo championing the man bun. That look slowly evolved into the let-it-down locks which you see here. Women say it's not a bad haircut, they just don't like a man who has more beautiful hair than they do. TumblrPinterest

4 of 15 | The Over-Geller | The classic Over-Geller was born from the era of '90s pop culture where mind-boggling hold was widely worshipped. These days women like to touch a man's hair. The worst thing you can do? Fill it full of slick which can turn into gel flakes. TumblrPinterest

5 of 15 | Cornrows | This one's self-explanatory. Unless you're a successful rapper or Lil' Bow Wow then odds are women will find this particular hairstyle on men a bit of a turn off. Yes, even you David Beckham. TumblrPinterest

6 of 15 | The Trump | He maybe vying for President but his hair certainly hasn't won over any votes. The Trump is a coiffed calamity which blends various comb over styles into one. A man might not be bald, but this haircut will make you look like it. TumblrPinterest

7 of 15 | The Military Square | The boxy military hair is just a no-no according to our expert. It's one of the hardest to suit a man's face and can make a man appear more intimidating. If you're going to join the army, go the shaved military buzz cut instead. TumblrPinterest

8 of 15 | The Subliminal Messenger | No man should be shaving subliminal symbols and messages in their hair in 2016. The only protest you'll be attending is the one against offensive hairstyles. TumblrPinterest

9 of 15 | The WTF All-In-One | Zac Efron is usaully at the forefront of men's hairstyles but for a brief moment after filming Baywatch he went a bit too meta on the classic surfer hair. What results is a mish-mash of 'WTF is going on here'. Keep the surfer style messy but uniform, guys. TumblrPinterest

10 of 15 | The Classic Bowler | Two things come to mind when women see this haircut on men: 1] You're too cheap to get a real haircut, 2] you still live with mum who gives you your haircut, and 3] you have an awesome Lego collection. TumblrPinterest

11 of 15 | The Oil Slick | No man should ever do the full polished hair look. Unless you're Mafia. Or a badass like Steven Seagal. In which case, women will still hate it regardless. TumblrPinterest

12 of 15 | The Coke Lines | Sorry guys, the ladies have spoken and say that shaving lines along your hair is no longer considered edgy. Yours sincerely, 2002. TumblrPinterest

13 of 15 | Overly Spiked Frosties | Spike had its time and now it's time to go easy on the gel and frosted tips. No woman likes a man who resembles an albino porcupine. TumblrPinterest

14 of 15 | The 90's Nick Carter | As far as undercuts are concerned, this one came and went by the early 2000s. Championed by boy bands, this style is similar to the current gym hairstyle which will also come and go in due time. If you're still rocking the 90's Nick Carter though, you've got a bit of catching up to do. The women who found that attractive are now in their 40s. TumblrPinterest