Joe Biden Is Ruling The Internet With Hilarious White House Pranks

In the real world the Barack Obama-Joe Biden relationship is a bromance like no other. With the Trump presidency gearing up for The White House occupancy, millions of Obama-Biden confidants have teamed together to create a series of memes depicting what the outgoing Vice President of the United States has been scheming in preparation for their departure from office.

The humorous memes were made to send off Obama in a lighthearted way but also manages to take a swipe at Trump’s management style in the most internet-savvy way imaginable – take a professional image, add own caption.

Now who said saying goodbye was hard?

Scroll through the memes below to make your start of week a bit more bearable.

“I left a Kenyan passport in your desk, just to fuck with him”

“Joe”

“Oh and a prayer rug in your bedroom. He’s gonna lose it!”

“Dammit Joe” pic.twitter.com/mEWo91OLuA — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

Biden: “Guess who just upper-decked the toilet outside the Oval Office?”

Obama: “Dammit Joe, I have to live here for two more months” pic.twitter.com/xBGOslRIRa — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

Biden: I changed the wifi password.

Obama: Joe…

Biden: It’s “PssyGrbbr45” now.

Obama: No, Joe.

Biden:… pic.twitter.com/hA6ozU0Hww — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) November 12, 2016

Joe: I hid all the pens from Trump

Obama: Why?

Joe: Because he bringing his own.

Obama: ???

Joe: HE’S BRINGING HIS OWN PENCE pic.twitter.com/uni3WUd4X3 — The Hashtagonist (@TheHashtag0nist) November 12, 2016

Joe: I’m going to ask Donald if he wants something to eat

Barack: That’s nice, Joe

Joe: And then I’m going to offer him knuckle sandwiches pic.twitter.com/xYJ0k2QTX6 — Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) November 13, 2016

“barack please don’t leave me with them”

“joe you’re leaving when I leave”

“oh right lmao love u” pic.twitter.com/zfIt3Bv0wl — heather (@witchyvibe) September 27, 2016

Barack: Sign here, and here

Joe: And then the adoption is final & you and Michelle are my parents?

Barack: No, Joe pic.twitter.com/M5yf2SDuFG — Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) November 13, 2016

[Writing the State Of The Union]

OBAMA: So I’ll say the state of the union is…

BIDEN: On fleek. Say it’s on fleek. pic.twitter.com/5LLGvuRTha — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) January 21, 2015

Biden: You know he needs an official gov’t phone right? Imma give him a Note 7.

Obama: But Joe, don’t those….

Biden: Exactly. pic.twitter.com/HFXzpSN9Kj — Tatiana King Jones (@TatianaKing) November 13, 2016

Obama: “Joe, why are you still holding my hand?”

Biden: “I wanna freak Mike Pence out”

Obama: “But why?”

Biden: “Just roll with it” pic.twitter.com/o5KZZ0Ysgz — thomas moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) November 12, 2016

“Yes Mr. Trump, I took Joe’s pocket knife away and we’ll get you some new tires for that limo right away, but I can’t make him say sorry” pic.twitter.com/wULtfJqu85 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

Biden: I just don’t see what’s wrong with a friendly bipartisan message

Obama: Joe, you spray painted “Tiny Hands Bitch” on the White House pic.twitter.com/ueiUTuZIlN — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016

Obama: Check pl-

Biden: Actually, we’ll take five more milkshakes and you can bill the White House on January 21st pic.twitter.com/KVcdBtQHAe — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016