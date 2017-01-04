10 Best Barber Shops in Sydney

Barber shops in Sydney have blazed into popularity (yes, some are technically hairdressers too) We’ve scouted the newest hipster- and heritage-approved barbers in Sydney that you should be visiting. From the CBD to the suburbs, here are our top picks for the best barber shop in Sydney.

#1 MEN’S BIZ – Strand Arcade, Sydney

MEN’S BIZ team of experts hand-pick a curation selection of best-in-class men’s shaving, skincare, haircare, fragrances and grooming accessories from around the world. They also offer sharp in-salon hairstyling and barber services so you can have a ‘better life through better grooming’.

#2 Hawleywood’s – 432 King St, Newtown

With shops in Costa Mesa, Long Beach, Huntington Beach and Sydney’s hipster hub of Newtown, Hawleywood’s barber shop and shaving parlour offers clean cuts and shaves no matter what your style is. From classic businessman do’s to psychobilly quiffs and a mohawk, Hawleywood’s cover it all. Plus, all haircuts and shaves are straight-razor and finished with a hot towel.

#3 Spa @ QT – 49 Market St, Sydney

Set within the very cool QT building, the spa at QT Sydney offers a great men’s barber service for guests and city regulars. Set within the surrounds of the day spa, the quiet barber shop is a welcome relief from the pace of the city. The head barber Kris will cut, clip or shave. He’s a rather entertaining chap, too. They do get busy toward the weekends, so make sure you book ahead.

#4 Cleveland’s – 311 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills

When you combine haircuts and coffee, you get Cleveland’s. Two businesses occupy the same space – one part (the coffee) is run by Harry Levy and the other (hair and shave) is the domain of Patrick Casey. There’s even a food menu of breakfast and lunch fare to complement your perfectly-brewed espresso. Casey and Levy are a formidable team in the heart of coolville, one you certainly won’t mind getting a glass of whiskey with next time you need a trim.



#5 Sterling Hairdressing Parlour & Barber Shop – 3/29 Brisbane St, Surry Hills

Old-school elegance meets modern cool at Sterling Hairdressing Parlour & Barber Shop. Between the music, the vintage barber’s chairs and the pin-up pictures on the walls, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped straight back in time. The man behind the plan is Tony Vacher, who’s been cutting and styling hair for over 30 years after training at Vidal Sassoon in London. While Sterling’s signature is authentic vintage hair and traditional straight-razor shaves, everything is done with a modern twist.

#6 The Barber Shop – 89 York St, Sydney

Do not be fooled when you Google The Barber Shop and find it’s a bar and restaurant. Head bartender and owner Mike Enright believes slick hairstyles, sharp blades and high-proof alcohol were meant to be together, and we’re inclined to agree. After a beard trim, a short-back-and-sides or whatever kind of de-bristling you’re in need of, treat yourself to one of the excellent (often gin-based) cocktails or something off the intriguing beer and wine list. (Photo credit: Anna Kucera)

#7 Culture Kings – 420 George St, Sydney

If the latest lids, kicks and crew cut is your thing, look no further than the team over at Culture Kings. No appointments are necessary, so feel free to stroll in straight off the street and take a seat in one of their famous barber’s chairs whenever you’re in the neighbourhood. Experience top-class styling, then head to the retail store to purchase some new additions to your wardrobe. A day at Culture Kings is the ultimate urban escape, and you’ll walk out feeling like an entirely new man.

#8 Grand Royal Barbers – Multiple locations

Grand Royal Barbers is one of the older establishments in Sydney. Founded in 1999, owners Maria Dillon and Steve Salecich saw that Sydney was in desperate need of an upmarket modern barbershop and GRB was the answer. Come here for original 1940s barber’s chairs and other barbershop memorabilia passed down from Steve’s great, great grandfather, plus a friendly atmosphere and, of course, great service. GRB have three locations across the city, so you’re never far away from a close shave or trim. (Picture Credit: concreteplayground.com.au)

#9 Hair By Tommy J For Guys and Dolls – 112 George St, Redfern

A late edition to the best barber shops Sydney comes from Guys and Dolls. Tucked away in Redfern, Guys & Dolls claims to be a one-stop shop for all your greaser/hipster style needs. From a clip to a shave, Hair By Tommy J For Guys and Dolls also stocks a solid range of men’s hair products. Keep your eyes peeled for the retro skate decks too. You may even spot an original Powell Peralta if you’re lucky. The search for Animal Chin continues…

#10 The Barberhood – 1 O’Connell Street, Sydney

Located in the heart of Sydney’s financial district, The Barberhood pays homage to the traditional old-world barbershop. This is a one-stop-shop for luxury men’s grooming products as well as a traditional lather and shave for the classic gent. The Barberhood has an impressive fit out which features Japanese-made Belmont barber chairs, iPads and a Sonos music system, where clients can choose their own playlist. And if that’s not enough to get you through the door, the boys at Barberhood amp it up on Fridays, offering Chivas Regal, neat, on the house.

#11 The Barber Shop – Barangaroo

The Barber Shop have just taken their fine cuts and crafty cocktails from York Street in Sydney’s CBD to The Streets of Barangaroo. The new venue offers a tailored barber experience with the opportunity to enjoy a creative cocktail and browse through men’s luxury books and lifestyle products while basking in a beautiful vintage industrial salon. Grooming services include hot towel shaves and beard trimming with vintage tools for contemporary precision cuts.