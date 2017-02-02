The Suit Brands Dominating Today’s Sartorial Game

If you’re the corporate buck, you live and breathe men’s suits. And, if you’re the sartorial schmuck, it’s likely that a suave suit is essential weekend kit, decked out for dinner dates or easy-drinks, whatever comes your way.

While a bespoke men’s suit is the dream, we don’t all have time or money for that kind of tailored treatment. So, how do you navigate the sea of ready-made men’s suits out there, without capsizing on a cheap poly-blend or sinking ship for an ultra skinny fit?

Taking the guessing game out of off-the-rack (or online), here are the best luxury men’s suit brands to know right now. Nailing that corporate office look, fine dining date ensemble, and mate’s wedding outfit just got easy with these suave jacket and trouser besties.

Acne Studios

Sophisticatedly Swedish, Acne started out as a denim jeans brand before stitching up some of the best modern day men’s suits in contemporary colours and shapes. Acne is simple and attractive – just like the Swedes. Come here for daring suits.

Brunello Cucinelli

Arguably the king of cashmere, Brunello Cucinelli demonstrates his talent for the luxury fibres via pared-back suits in neutral hues, classic construction and traditional details. All of the Italian brand’s pieces ebb between utilitarian and refined accents, but natural fabrics will always be the focus.



Burberry



Anglophiles, rejoice. Burberry offers British heritage tailoring to the modern gent with a old-soul taste. It takes inspiration from classic fabrics, trims (sometimes plaid) and techniques, while presenting suits in newer shapes and updated materials.

Dolce & Gabbana

D&G are Italy’s biggest design duo. Since the eighties, Dolce & Gabbana have crafted coveted men’s suits in plush cloths and neat fits; dabbling in the outlandish (like embroidered silk for the romantic) and the classic (think inky corporate suits for the stylish number cruncher) just to keep things fun.

Boglioli

One of Italy’s premiere suit makers, Boglioli takes a personal approach to suiting. Offering suits from classic silk-wool blends to textural corduroy, the family-run firm’s signature is certainly lightweight tailoring with a neat cut. We’re fans of their new dinner suits too.

Dsquared2

Canadian brothers Dan and Dean Caten offer Made In Italy men’s suits that are sharp and sleek enough to rival the best maestro tailors. With a North America-meets-British edge, Dsquared2’s irreverence for the sartorial rules only brings out the glories hidden within the luxury suit.

Dunhill

Masculinity meets elegance in Dunhill. Typically British, the Dunhill brand has motored on from its origins as automobile accessories maker, proving itself a powerhouse on the London men’s fashion circuit, with ready-made and bespoke suits for a unique garment made specifically for you — and you alone.

Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna exemplifies Italian luxury. Zegna’s suit colours are typically classic and kept neutral for the most part, which makes their modern suits — in soft Italian wool — perfect business attire. Checks, stripes and textural flecks, take your pick.

Gucci

Founded in the party-time twenties, Gucci was around when the suit was at its Gatsby-peak. Nowadays, under the guard of flamboyant designer Alessandro Michele, Gucci isn’t afraid to stir up the sartorial pot, offering more creative jacket details and pants that are cropped to flash a sprezza sock.

Brioni

Founded in 1945, the Roman suit maker carved a niche dressing mid-century Hollywood stars, before suiting up the lead 007s in the nineties. Today, Brioni offers bespoke and ready-to-wear suits for men, and has taken on a more reckless edge, even tapping Metallica for its latest campaign. The suits, however, have retained their exquisite cut and sheen; what attracted celebs to them in the fifties and sixties.

Kingsman

Leading British e-tailer Mr Porter has taken its style genes and birthed a suit child with several heritage London tailors. Named after the film ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’, suits are crafted locally, so you even though you’re ordering online, you can expect English-quality wools in classic double-breasted cuts and rich mohair business suits for men in the winter.

Hackett

Hackett is the essence of West London chic. Founded on Portobello Road, Hackett stands for impeccable tailoring, offering an array of classic suit colours mixed with a boldness in checks and stripes, making Hackett suits a must-own for the serious and ‘not-so’ gent.

Richard James

Known for a sleek silhouette, Richard James is part of the London Savile Row club. The men’s tailor cuts clean, slim suits with a focus on single-breasted jackets. Belting out refined suiting for work, bright flashes of colour are a feature in wool and cotton suits, welcoming in the British summer, whatever the weather.

Hugo Boss

On the more affordable end of the luxury spectrum, Hugo Boss often takes suit inspiration from metropolis cities – be it London, Shanghai or New York, and packs that into its corporate kit. Big on fit and fabric, their razor-sharp cut remains unhinged season after season. Boss means business.

J.Crew



A fashionable take on Wall Street, American dream team J.Crew was formed in the eighties. Offering easy-to-wear modern suits, from navy to more intricate tweedy browns, it’s a low-key luxury that is big on style. Check out their travel suit, perfect for work trips or weekend wanderings. Or playing footy in.

Jil Sander

The original minimalist, Jil Sander started cutting suits in the seventies and continues to follow in faultless style. The brand has a quality appeal with an aesthetic down-play, offering suits in rounded fits and an in cool fabrics, focusing on neat neutrals, instead of prints.

L.B.M 1911

One of our fave, lesser known suit makers, is Italian suit maison L.B.M 1911. The Italian tailor epitomises the ‘sprezzatura’ approach to style, crafting strong-lappelled suits and blazers in saccharine hues for summer and rugged tweeds for winter. Come here especially for a pop of colour during the warm weather.

Paul Smith

Mr Smith (not Brad Pitt) is the quirky side of British tailoring. Not afraid to add pleats to pants and crop the leg, Paul Smith’s suits are extra special in that every man looks chic in one, thanks to the label’s Parisian edge. Pair the suit with one of Paul Smith’s going-out shirts and you’re set for a stylish night.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford does tuxedos better than most. So, if you’ve got a black tie event or want to charm in a dinner jacket, formal dressing is at its finest with Tom. Tux’s (and regular suits too) are designed in a contemporary slim cut from subtle sheen mohair and wool, with dinner jackets decked in shawl lapels trimmed with satin for a pure elegance. Very chic.

Ralph Lauren Black Label

The most prestigious Ralph Lauren contingent, Black Label uses Italian wool to craft American-luxe business suits to upstage any stockbroking Stan. And, in true Ralph Lauren style, off-duty suits are sophisticated and leisurely enough to wear to The Hamptons. White party, anyone?

Reiss



Modern and design-led, Reiss is a suit newcomer compared the old-school British tailors of yesteryear. Big on trends without loosing quality, come here for on-trend tuxedo or linen jacket and matching trouser, depending on the party and the weather.

Suitsupply

The name says it all. From business-ready to ones to elegant formalities, Suitsupply offer a luxe range of well-made, no fuss suits for men. All the dapper styles are here: single and double-breasted, in class navy, or grey with checks and simply, basic black.

Huntsman

Huntsman was founded in 1849, and has been synonymous with fine tailoring ever since. Pin-sharp wools and snug lines are a-given when purchasing a Huntsman suit. Come here for the traditional with a twist.

Thom Browne

The American fashion designer Thom Browne is known for his unique tailoring blocks. Cut in Japan in a regular, comfortable fit, TB’s suits are typically finished with cropped hems, so they are better for a more contemporary office and the weekend. Go Thom Browne if you’re wanting to relish in sartorial zest, without going over the top.

Prada

A vero Italian heritage label, Prada has established itself in superb craftsmanship. While Prada as a fashion label riffs on avant-garde adventurism, the suits still retain this sense of stately nostalgia, just like when the brand dressed the royal family. From cotton semi-structured jackets to superwool 120s, you can’t go wrong with Prada tailoring.

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent has clung to its youthy, lean aesthetic, born out of Hedi Slimane’s tenure. And while skinny suits aren’t so prevalent right now, Saint Laurent still serves up slim-cuts, with snug-fit waists and thin lapelled jackets, endorsing a tight-on-shoulder fit to accentuate a broad line. Come here for interesting fabrics too; black velvet for dates and bold pinstripes for work are Saint Laurent forerunners.

Gieves & Hawkes

It’s no coincidence that Gieves & Hawkes is located at No.1 Savile Row. The Briton has over 200 years’ experience creating bespoke separates and ready-made suits. From sharkskin business suits to country plaids, G&H are pre-eminent English tailors internationally renowned for quality.

Givenchy



Parisian sophistication and elegant tailoring is the definition of a Givenchy suit. The French formalwear is never not sleek, boasting structured silhouettes and the odd print, which tends to be a statement one — think thick pinstriped suits or a star print tux — perfect for the party season.

Canali

Canali was established in Triuggio, near Milan, in 1934. Nowadays, the Italian brand leapt into both men’s formal and casual suiting, offering Made in Italy two-piece tailoring that is hard to beat for the gent seeking a classic and functional work suit, at the more premium end of the price spectrum.

Ring Jacket

Though most wouldn’t have heard of Ring Jacket, this Japanese brand has a rich history that dates back more than 60 years. Known in part for their distinctive fabrics, Ring Jacket collaborates with the finest mills to develop unique cloths that are exclusively their own. Come here for a beautifully made Japanese garment with a distinct Italian flavour.

