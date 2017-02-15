Online shopping is the final frontier of the retail experience. It’s a burgeoning marketplace accessible from your smartphone, and the virtual stores never close.

For many blokes, shopping expeditions are a pain in the arse – finding a park, pushy salespeople, and then lining up forever to hand over your money, for stuff your missus doesn’t want you to buy. The online marketplace eliminates these obstacles, giving the male consumer the opportunity to shop in the peaceful comfort of his deck chair, bed, or yoga mat.

This growing trend hasn’t gone unnoticed. Australian consumers are expected to pump an additional $10 billion into the digital market within the next half decade. Some recent surveys have even discovered that over 51% of targeted groups are doing more shopping from their couch, instead of braving the crowded bustle of their local mall.

While many retailers have adapted, offering sophisticated, hassle-free digital shopping experiences, many have not. At D’Marge, the signs of the future are obvious. We’ve curated a list of the best online retailers for your shopping convenience, because we know that making it to the shops after a hard weekend isn’t always possible, and you can’t quite bear asking your mum to shop for your basics anymore.

Luxury & High Fashion

End Clothing



The beginning of End Clothing was in 2005, when a 2-floor store stocking streetwear, high-end sportswear, casual and outdoor wear, and a little bit of fashion opened in England. In 2009 a concept store was launched to highlight the best in contemporary menswear. The website brings both stores together in one stress-free place.

SSENSE



Oh Canada. Montreal based SSense is a bold e-commerce experience which takes conventional web design and throws it out the window. Big images help sell their amazing range of designer men’s fashion. Lanvin, Dsquared, Nudie and more.

Mr PORTER



If you haven’t heard of the impressive Mr Porter, then you’re going to have to leave immediately. Clearly the yardstick for content / commerce men’s fashion shopping experiences. They stock Lanvin, Rick Owens, Burberry and many more awesome clothes brands.

Matches Fashion



I like Matches. It’s a premium online men’s retailer who stocks a lot of unique items from the likes of Gucci, Diane von Furstenberg, Alexander McQueen and Acne. You’ll continue to see designer selections from Matches posted here on D’Marge.

Luisa Via Roma



Luisa Via Roma is the crème de la crème when it comes to online men’s fashion. They stock ALL the top designer brands and make no mistake, if you see it on the catwalk, you’ll see it here.

Flannels



Flannels does not f*#% around when it comes to fashion. As the UK’s largest independent luxury retail group, Flannels sells contemporary men’s and women’s designer fashion, footwear and accessories. The website has been extending their reach via capsule collections culled from a selection of key designer labels since 2007.

Oki – Ni



Funny name, serious shopping. Founded in 2001, Oki-Ni continues to bring us the best men’s fashion brands. They stock 3 of my favourites, Rick Owens, Raf Simmons and Neil Barret. All good if you ask me.

Restir



Another Japanese winner. It’s such a shame I gave up learning the language. Restir has a number of top euro brands such as Kitsune, Marc Jacobs and Maison Martin Margiela.

LN-CC



LN-CC is an online store incorporating menswear, womenswear, books and music with quality content and brands including Rick Owens, Damir Doma, Raf Simons and Levi’s.

Bluefly



Bluefly was founded in 1998 and jumped to the head of the online retail game almost immediately. It’s now a leading retailer of designer brands that’s always on top of the latest trends. The men’s selection is huge – from Armani, to Prada, to Gucci, and more – and it’s all available at surprisingly wallet-friendly prices.

Tres Bien Shop



Tres Bien Shop is a hit with pretty much everyone (check out their “About Us” page for praise from the likes of GQ, Elle, Monocle, and Mark McNairy), and it’s easy to see why. The sleek minimalist design of the website is just as stylish as the clothing it sells. A must for men.

Firmament



At Firmament you can get just about anything you’re looking for, and a whole lot of things you didn’t know you wanted. Need shaving gear? They’ve got it. Need a sweatshirt? They’ve got it. Need a skull rug for your apartment? They’ve got that too. So blokey.

Farfetch



Men’s shopping heaven. Farfetch.com is at the center of a global fashion community that brings together independent boutiques from all over the world. Thanks to that innovative and forward-thinking network, unique designs from over 1,000 boutiques are available on the site.

YOOX



yoox.com is no ordinary fashion retailer. By partnering directly with designers, manufacturers, and official retailers, yoox.com offers exclusive capsule collections, end-of-season clothing from leading labels, rare and vintage finds, and eco-friendly fashions.

Traffic LA

From its humble beginnings as a single store on Hollywood Boulevard, Traffic LA has grown to become a favourite of Hollywood’s fashionable elite. The store caters to those on the forefront of creativity – actors, musicians, stylists – and to the rock star in you.

Colette



Loud disco music and tres chic designer clothing is exactly how Colette rolls. They’re a french pioneer whose flagship store in Paris gets all the attention. Their online store is no different. Vive la France, vive la Colette.

American Rag



They say that happiness can’t be bought, but American Rag believes that the good life can. “One needs a certain verve and appreciation for the simple luxuries,” says their site, and “fortunately, that kind of flair can be bought” – right here at Amrag.com, in fact.

The Webster Miami



The definition of men’s fashion cool. The Webster is a three level, 20,000 square foot ode to fashion. Located in a historical Art Deco building in the heart of bustling Miami Beach, the boutique features sportswear on the ground floor, ready-to-wear pieces above, and a gallery space on the top floor.

Opening Ceremony



Opening Ceremony are the interweb darlings. Their recent show at Pitti was a sure hit. To top things off their online store services the world with uber cool wares. They have the biggest range of designers who’ll be cool tomorrow. Get onto it.

Browns Fashion



By now you must have heard about Browns, which rightly calls itself “a temple of style in the heart of London.” Browns has become a legendary destination for fashion’s elite, expanding through five connecting townhouses to bring you the best of Galliano, McQueen, Lanvin, and more.

Tessabit



Tessabit is a high-end boutique chain that has been at the cutting edge of luxury fashion since it first burst on the scene in 1953. For over five decades, it has been providing high-quality clothing and accessories sourced from around the globe.

Coggles



Coggles is the world of design and creativity, music, fashion, books, the people who create and are passionate about what surrounds them, the quality of simple design. Stocking Belstaff, Billionaire Boys Club and Nike.

Marissa Collections

Situated in the heart of the Naples historic district, Marissa Collections is a Southwest Florida institution. Though it rose to fame as a womenswear retailer, Marissa Collection has more recently expanded into men's clothing.

Gilt has smashed all the records and now is a $500 million dollar business. Their daily 'flash' sales offer gents the best in men's clothing, fashion and accessories, for a fraction of the price. Worth registering and scoping their range.



Topman might be an obvious choice, but for men's clothing basics and staples you cannot go past it. Not everything in your wardrobe needs to be designer brands. This famous clothing store has everything from sweaters to shoes and even suspenders.

American Apparel

Even with a founder who can't stay out of trouble, American Apparel can't be beat for basics. Everyone needs basics… and smutty advertising. There. I said it.

The Iconic

The Iconic has built itself up as one of Australia's premiere destinations for cool online threads. Whether you're after an affordable suit off the rack or the latest in casual threads, sportswear or accessories, The Iconic has men sorted. A bonus is that the online service offers free delivery for goods over $70 whilst returns are free in the first 100 days of purchase.

Uniqlo

More of the staple effect. Uniqlo is all the rage with the kids. This Japanese ‘basics’ brand has everything. If you’re really cool and enjoy wearing their gear, you can participate in their ‘Uniqlooks’ social media website.

Need Supply

Need Supply is a recent discovery. They originally opened in 1996, selling a unique collection of vintage Levi's. Nylon Magazine named them one of the 100 best denim stores in the world and Richmond Magazine calls them "the best place to buy premium denim." I call them 'bloody awesome'.

Frank & Oak aims to make the average guy look good by hand-selecting pieces "for men like ourselves." The goal is to create affordable, stylish, and intelligently designed clothing that's both flattering and comfortable, a feat achieved by being designer, retailer, and manufacturer all at once.

Threadless

What is Threadless? You are Threadless. All t-shirt designs are submitted, voted on, and picked by the Threadless community, which works tirelessly to support art and the artists who make it. At least one new design and one reprinted design are released each day during the week, Monday-Friday.

Steven Alan



Men’s clothing come together with home goods and a regularly updated journal on StevenAlan.com. The original 1996 showroom was launched in response to the need for greater representation of smaller and independent designers. Now the collection has a global reach in over 300 worldwide stores.

H. Lorenzo

The original H. Lorenzo boutiques make their home on The Sunset Strip, the notorious Hollywood shopping destination. Fittingly, the clothing – a mix of established and obscure designers – looks like something you’d see on the current Hollywood heartthrob as he’s snapped by the paparazzi.

Couverture & The Garbstore





Couverture & The Garbstore got its start in Notting Hill near the Portobello market, an area known for being the epicenter of vintage fashion in London. The shop is a mix of international and European fashion labels that fight against corporate culture, and The Times voted it Cult Shop in 2008.

Woodhouse





Woodhouse is home to every major label you love and many great brands you haven’t discovered yet. You’ll find the physical store in the heart of London’s famous Notting Hill, but thanks to a comprehensive online shop, there’s no need to make the journey.

Department Stores

Selfridges





Selfridges is a classic English retailer whose foray into the e-commerce space has been done exceptionally well. They stock Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith, Bell & Ross and more.

Neiman Marcus





One of America’s best department stores. Neiman Marcus stocks a plethora of designer brands, NM will also be able to assist you with 27/4 chat and speedy FedEx shipping worldwide. Stocking the likes of Alexander McQueen, Armani, Burberry, D&G, DSquared2, Gucci, John Varvatos, Lanvin and Ralph Lauren. Props to Stu for reminding us.

Saks Fifth Avenue





Few retailers can claim the level of fame of Saks Fifth Avenue. Since 1898, Saks has been a leader in the high-end specialty market, alongside the likes of Bergdorf and Barneys. The web version of the company has been around since 2000, offering an enhanced, personalized, online shopping experience.

Nordstrom





For more than a century, Nordstrom has been dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience. That commitment has taken it from a small Seattle shoe shop to a global company with locations in 44 countries and a thriving Web store.

Barneys New York







Barneys New York is a mecca for fashion lovers all across the world. The legendary store expanded from its headquarters in Manhattan to locations around the United States and online retail at Barneys.com. Here you’ll find every major brand you could ever possibly want.

David Jones







The name David Jones will always make me think of two things: rock god David Bowie, and great clothes. The latter David Jones has been on the scene since 1838 and these days includes 35 stores, two warehouse outlets, and David Jones Online.

Harrods





Harrods is one of London’s oldest and most prestigious department stores. They stock a wide range of luxury menswear brands which are amazing but not cheap. McQueen, Moncler and Lanvin just to name a few.

Beams





A Japanese retailer that’s the darling of many online shopping. They stock a great range of all my favorite Japanese labels. Sadly it is in Japanese and does require a translator.

House of Fraser





The House of Fraser has been part of the UK retail market for 160 years, so you can bet that they know what they’re doing. There are more than 60 stores located across the UK and Ireland, a rapidly expanding web store, and two smaller concept stores.

Surf & Street Wear

80s Purple





Like you street and surf wear? Then 80s Purple is a winner. It’s my first destination for anything that requires sun and fun. Insight swimwear, simple singlets and always a deal to be had makes this a great fashion destination.

Surf Stitch

Like all great surf companies, Surf Stitch began in someone’s backyard. From those humble roots grew a massive online store that stocks more than 20,000 products from 400 brands. There’s also a mobile site and a fashion blog, so you’ve got all your bases covered.

Haven





Shaven the Haven is where it’s at. This Canadian men’s online retailer might not have a massive range of brands, but they do stock quality. Converse, Bedwin and Stussy all make the cut. Haven is for all you street savvy folk!

Hanon

Hanon-shop hails from Aberdeen, Scotland to bring you limited edition, vintage, and hard to find sneakers and trainers (plus a few other kinds of casualwear and accessories). They’re a fantastic source for top quality brands like Fred Perry, Undefeated, Supra, and Patrick Ewing.

Autograph





Esquire called it one of the five finest menswear boutiques in the UK. FHM hailed it ‘Retailer of The Year’ back in 2009. Style Birmingham named it ‘Independent Retailer of The Year’ for 2011. Autograph has been in business for 20 years, offering up goods from labels like Vivienne Westwood, Rick Owens, John Varvatos, and Grenson.

Gravitypope

Weird name, great clothes. Gravitypope is an independently owned boutique in Canada with an extensive array of carefully chosen, handcrafted collections of footwear, clothing, and accessories. They gather their pieces from all over the world and deliver them all over the world, too.

Aether Apparel







Aether Apparel is what you get when you combine a love of the outdoors with urban life. Aether’s gear is mixes design that city-dwellers can be proud of with the functionality that adventurous types need, utilising technical fabrics in more sophisticated forms.

Overkill





One browse through Overkill, and you’ll see where the name came from. There are some insane pieces on there, from the likes of adidas, Nike, Obey, Stussy, Asics, Jordan, and Reebok. The shop primarily focuses on footwear, but you can also find a collection of select street wear.

Afew Store





Berlin usually has the reputation for being the epicenter of cool in Germany, but Düsseldorf is not to be overlooked. Not only is it a major hub city for international travellers, it’s also home to Afew, a super sleek and modern that tops the list of leaders in German streetwear.

Union

Union first opened its doors in NYC in 1989, followed shortly by a Los Angeles edition of the store. The NYC shop is now long gone, but the full shopping experience is available online for anyone who wants the same designer experience without the hassle of traveling to LA.

Brands

J. Crew

J. Crew debuted on the fashion scene with the release of its first catalog in 1983. Six years later the company opened its flagship store in NYC and now, nineteen years later, it’s become a huge men’s online retailer that brings style to customers internationally.

Moncler





Bespoke suits aren’t the only high-end clothing that belong in your closet. Moncler makes luxurious down jackets and other sportswear, for the man who wants to look his best even when he’s hitting the slopes (or sipping Irish coffees in the lodge).

Henri Lloyd







When you think “style,” you probably don’t think “sailing.” And when you think “sailing,” you probably think of pirates and grog. But Henri Lloyd is changing those perceptions, with a range of specialist clothes for sailing and yachting that are both functional and stylish.

Private White V.C.





Private White V.C. is a unique British menswear brand that makes all its own garments in a Manchester factory using only the finest regionally-sourced British fabrics and materials. It takes its name from Jack White, a private in the King’s Own Royal Regiment who was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery.

Reiss





Reiss calls their brand “sexy,” “modern,” “iconic,” and “design-led.” Popular with just about everyone, from the Royal family to stars of the silver screen, Reiss is committed to delivering fashion-forward products with exceptional design, quality and value.

Rag & Bone





Rag & Bone combines everything that’s hip about NYC with everything that’s cool about London style. Pieces from rag & bone are effortless, innovative, edgy, understated, and totally wearable. And to top it all off, they’re also beautifully constructed and tailored.

Orlebar Brown





Orlebar Brown is without a doubt the hottest men’s swimwear and leisure label of the moment. The brand is so hot that their Setter swimshorts were featured in the latest instalment of 007’s Skyfall. Worth owning a pair.

Suiting & Shirts

PINK





Mr. Pink was the 18th century London tailor responsible for designing the iconic scarlet hunting coat worn by Masters of Foxhounds and other hunt staff. Today the illustrious history of PINK lives on in a world renowned collection of shirts known for their exquisite craftsmanship.

Brooks Brothers





Brooks Brothers. If you own a horse and enjoy driving in Dad’s Jaguar then you’ll love this snappy store for gents. Props to Trump for the heads up.

Solosso



Things that are good: high quality materials, expert fit, custom designs, eco-friendliness. Things Solosso has: all of the above. All dress shirts from Solosso are custom made with zero branding, unparalleled attention to detail, and a socially responsible, green outlook on fashion.

Suitsupply





Suitsupply is far more than its name suggests. Yes, there are suits, but there’s also much more, including leather goods, outerwear, and accessories. They’ve even dressed Dutch Olympic athletes three times running. Now that’s versatility.

Drake’s





Bespoke ties. Collaborations with Comme des Garçons, Monocle, J.Crew, and Fred Perry. The Queen’s Award for Export and the UK Fashion Export Gold Award for Outstanding Export Achievement. Over 30 years in the business. What’s not to love about Drake’s?

Charles Tyrwhitt

Charles Tyrwhitt offers four things: good old-fashioned values, affordable prices, unbeatable service, and some darn fine menswear. As well as formal and casual shirts, the shop offers a range of accessories, including cufflinks, ties, belts, suits and separates, evening wear, coats and shoes, and a casual collection.

