Qantas Unveil Their Latest Premium Economy Seats For The 787 Dreamliner

Qantas have today announced the arrival of their next generation Premium Economy seats penned by leading Australian designer, David Caon.

The upmarket feel and look to the latest seats are now unmistakable with tanned leather inserts on the fold down foot rests and tray whilst elegant colours adorn the panels to drastically push the Premium Economy seats to aesthetics never before seen on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

A total of 28 seats will be allocated to Premium Economy on the Qantas Dreamliner flights in a two-three layout to maximise aisle access for middle seat passengers.

Statistically the new seats are now 10 percent wider than the flying kangaroo’s current Premium Economy seats and offer an astounding degree of reclinability to accommodate even the tallest guys (6′ 6″ passed out test with flying colours). The headrest is another highlight which now comes with a telescoping feature with an attachable pillow so that the perfect sleeping position can be attained on those long haul journeys.

In the legroom department, Caon and Qantas have outdone themselves with with a fully customisable foot rest which can be adjusted at any position. Stretching out the legs is also entirely possible without leaving your seat thanks to a hoot hammock which sits further in the foot well.

In-flight entertainment is taken care of with a revamped screen from Panasonic which is now 25 percent larger than previous models and comes equipped with a wider swivel angle and a handy slot for tablets in the case that you’ve brought your own viewing material.

Rounding out the winning features of the latest seats is storage compartments – there’s a five in total for both bottled drinks and personal goods whilst every seat affords itself two USB charging ports and shared AC power.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce helped launch the new seats and said that they definitely sport some serious “wow factor”.

“You have to experience how well it supports you when you recline to realise it’s completely different anything else in its class.”

David Caon who headed the design of the seats says that everything has his team’s own personal touch. “We designed the fabrics, the laminates to this shape, the level of pearlescence has all been bespoke created.”

“You’re creating something that’s between business and economy so it has to be aspirational.”

The first of eight Qantas Dreamliners featuring the new Premium Economy seats will be delivered in October this year with flights taking place between Melbourne and Los Angeles and Perth and London.