Victoria’s Secret Angels Star In ‘Angels Pleasure Fluid’ For 10 Magazine

The latest edition of 10 Magazine hit shelves in Europe this week, featuring a cast of 12 very special guests.

A dozen Victoria’s Secret Angels star in the issue’s centrefold, dubbed “Angels Pleasure Fluid”. Renowned fashion photographer Richard Burbridge was tasked with the honour of snapping Alanna Arrington, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Grace Elizabeth, Josephine Skriver, Cindy Bruna, Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk, Maria Borges, Lily Donaldson, and Dilone for the shoot.

“I loved the idea of initiating a discussion about these modern day super models, creating a stand-alone section in the magazine that offers a unique physical experience, as well as a unique visual experience,” said 10 Magazine’s Editrix-in-Chief, Sophia Neophitou.

“The images were created by legendary photographer Richard Burbridge,” she continued, “and with his almost hyper-real quality he has captured every girl in all of their athleticism, celebrating their strength. Every muscle, every tension, is captured- athletes at the top of their game.”

The black and white photos feature the ladies in yoga-inspired poses, showing off their fine form in a variety of strappy, lacy lingerie pieces. This striking take on the Victoria’s Secret Angels can be found on newsstands now, in glorious pull-out double page form, or above for your viewing pleasure and fitness inspiration.