Simple Ways To Put Together A Masculine Home Office

Did you just land a dream job that allows you to work from home? If so, may we first offer our congratulations, and secondly extend a guide to home office furniture that will improve your output and boost satisfaction levels.

Pay attention, home body.

The Scenario

Pant-less days and mid-afternoon beer breaks without judgmental glances from colleagues are awesome, but there are a few downsides to working from home.

Distraction and procrastination are two traits that remote workers the world over endure. Without supervisors, managers or bosses breathing down your neck, looking over your shoulder, and scalding you for taking too many coffee breaks, working at home is a tricky business. However, with the right attitude and surroundings, working from home can actually aid productivity.

The Space

Whether your home office is big or small, the right configuration and design can make or break a productive space.

Minimise distractions

Achieve this by removing non-work related items. Gaming consoles, old Playboy collections and mini-bars are not conducive to work, so get them out.

Crucial Furniture Placement

Position the desk under or facing a window to make the most of the sunshine and suck some vitamin D through the glass.

Don’t Forget To Leave Empty Space

An overly cluttered office will have you running from its cramped confines whenever the whim takes you. A clear, tidy space with minimal unneeded items will serve you better.

Let The Room Breathe With Potted Plants

Opt for hearty varieties that will be hard to kill, and place a couple on your desk as a proven stress reduction measure.

The Chair

Aside from your bed and your couch, an office chair will see more action than any other piece of furniture in your home.

Adjustable, ergonomically designed options are king, and the perfect fit should see your back supported, your feet flat on the floor and your thighs sitting parallel to the ground. Always adjust the height to ensure computer screens rest at, or fractionally below, eye level.

If you’re a big boy, buy a chair with adequate seat width and depth. The average office chair measures 80-20 inches at its widest point but there are larger models available.

Lumbar support is another feature to look for, particularly if you suffer lower back pain. Select a chair with lumbar adjustment so you can optimise the cushion and backrest’s height and depth. A smooth swivel and adjustable armrests round out the perfect office chair’s wish list.

Investing in a Steelcase Leap will set you back about $900, but the expense is well worth it. The ergonomic chair promotes blood flow and movement and is compatible with both traditional and standing desk designs.

The chair features swivel settings, a stool option plus foot and headrests. The chair can even be tailored and upholstered to your specific requirements. For inspiration, visit the Steelcase WorkLife Center in Pyrmont, Sydney.

Balance ball chairs are becoming increasingly popular among back pain sufferers and cool cats alike. These chairs are not meant for daylong use. Instead, switch up your sitting routine with short bursts (no longer than three consecutive hours) on a balance ball.

The Safco Zenergy Ball Chair sports a supportive design for a strong core, improved balance and healthy posture. Constructed using anti-burst technology, the Safco Zenergy Ball will set you back $329.

The Desk

An office chair without a desk is like Angelina Jolie without children: it’s just not right. The desk, more than any other piece of furniture, will set the tone of your home office.

The size of desk you require will depend on the type of work you do. For example, an architect will need a larger desk than a freelance writer. Dual screen are optimal for almost every home worker, so choose a desk that can accommodate at least two computer screens.

A built-in desk spanning the entire length of a wall are great if you have a lot of space, but may not be suitable is you are working with a confined quarters. Slim desk designs are suited for these spaces.

Height-adjustable desks are all the rage. Jump on board the sit/stand workstation bandwagon with an Uplift Desk (starting at $500). You can design your Uplift Desk from the bottom up. Want wheels? You got it. Keyboard trays, cable management and spacious drawers are also packed in to this tiny little unit. The best part of this desk is the ability to go from sitting to standing position with the press of a button. Plus, it holds up to four height settings to ensure comfort.

The super sexy Evolution Executive Height Adjustable desks range in price based on the size you choose. Key features include electronic display screen, three memory settings, touch-panel drawers and Blum storage sections.

The Tech

The home office has come a long way in recent years. Gone are the days of clunky home computers, reams of paper and printers that worked at a snail’s pace. The 2017 home office is a high-tech wonderland. Here’s what you’ll need to create a technologically advanced home office.

Wi-Fi backup

It goes without saying that you’ll need a reliable Internet connection if you want to conduct business from home. But for serious businessmen, an Ethernet cord is a must. This lifesaver will spring to action when the Wi-Fi is misbehaving.

Headset

If your job involves a lot of time on the phone, a high-tech headset is important and your iPhone speaker just isn’t going to cut it. Wireless varieties are best, and the Plantronics CS520 Wireless Headset HL10 Lifter bundle ($444) is one of our favourites. Not only does it offer a noise-cancelling microphone, but it also enjoys a roaming range of up to 100 metres.

Laser Printer & Scanner

You may not think you need a printer and scanner, what with scanning and digital uploading becoming so accessible. But once you start working remotely, you’ll be surprised just how handy one of these dual devices will become.

Retailing for $160 the Brother Hl-l2380dw Wireless Laser 3-in-1 Printer is perfect for every budget and provides professional grade results.

Glassboard

Chalkboards have had their day, and now it seems whiteboards are heading in the same direction thanks to the proliferation of mobile glassboards.

There are a bunch of models entering the Australian market with options including:

Magnetic glassboards

Mobile glassboards

Low iron glassboards

Toughened glassboards

The mobile variety work best in the home office as they can be wheeled out of the way, or to a different room entirely.

The Companion

Humans were not built for solitude, and workplaces lacking face-to-face interaction can be detrimental to productivity. For this reason we suggest you adopt a fury friend to keep you company and help you remain sane.

Dogs have the added advantage of needing to be walked and let out to relieve themselves. This encourages you to get up and walk around, refreshing your body and mind.