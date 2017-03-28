Money comes and goes but objects of affection are meant to last longer than your grandmother. And with that we say it’s time to throw some hard earned cash at this week’s coolest gadgets and pointless things every man needs in their life.

Italian Volt Lacama

Forget about that prized Ducati for a moment and look towards the future on two wheels. Italian Volt is the first company in the world to release a production-ready electric motorbike that is completely customisable between the popular cafe racer, roadster and scrambler. The Lacama as it is called features 3D printed parts mated to either an aluminium or carbon fibre frame whilst Brembo brakes and Ohlins suspension look after the handling department. Of course it wouldn’t be an electric bike without the gadgets so the Lacama features a built-in touchscreen with GPS and smartphone connectivity for iOS and Android platforms. A host of other vitals can be presented on the screen along with battery life. For now the Lacama affords a healthy 94hp which can hit 100km/h in 4.6s.

BUY $TBC

Glenmorangie Pride 1974

There’s been a serious influx of highly coveted whisky in the past month but this time it’s the Scottish setting the standard. Glenmorangie have released their most coveted bottle ever in the Pride 1974, their oldest and rarest single malt to ever come out of the distillery. Pride 1974 is made with a combination of American oak ex-bourbon refill casks and Spanish ex-Oloroso sherry casks. When the master distiller gave them his stamp of approval, the casks’ contents were then blended together to give off a toffee aroma with an apple and citrus taste. Keen on a sample? Only 503 bottles of Pride 1974 will be made available during May.

BUY $9,000

Dior Homme Sennheiser Collection

Fashion meets technology in Dior Homme’s latest venture into the world of audio excellence. Germany’s Sennheiser put up its hand for this particular collaboration and the results are rather stunning if not a tad broody in deep black and red. The collection includes both home and portable audio equipment that come with cool carry accessories. Hardware includes numerous versions of headphones including a Bluetooth set. The high-end earphones pictured come with a leather cover.

BUY $TBC

AeroBull XS1 Speaker

Can’t be bothered looking after a real pet? Get the AeroBull XS1 instead. Not only is it one of the most badass renditions of a pug you’ve ever seen but it’s also one of the most powerful and advanced Bluetooth speaker systems offered by Jarre Technologies. The AeroBull XS1 is essentially a speaker stuffed inside a pug model. The portable unit can play for up to 10 hours in between charges and simply pairs with smart devices. Old school guys can also use the 3.5mm jack for music input.

BUY $700

Blossom x Pirelli Skis

Gear up for ski season in the southern parts of the world with the very suave Blossom x Pirelli skis. Why the Pirelli counterpart? The skis come integrated with the tyre maker’s proprietary rubber in order to reduce vibration and increase slope carving performance. In total the designers at Blossom claim that the skis offer 60 percent less vibrations for faster riding times. Those who aren’t out there to compete can still get their hands on these but they better move quick. Only 110 pairs of the skis will be made available across seven different colours.

BUY $1,525

TEMA Sectional Sofa Bed

The term sofa bed has never looked so damn fine. Turn your apartment space into a worthy man cave with TEMA’s versatile single and double element sofas which can be easily moved around to suit any living or professional environment. When it comes time for a slumber, simply join the two sofas and you have a generous double-sized bed.

BUY $12,100