Cool Hotels That Can Only Be Found In Tokyo

When you’re surrounded by neon lights, high-end shopping, sushi and cherry blossoms, you know you’ve found your way to Tokyo.

Being the world’s largest city, Tokyo offers travellers an array of urban adventures whilst upholding cultural identity. A balance of ancestral appreciation with progressive modernism, with a list of boutique hotels to match. Whether you’re traveling for business or leisure, the city offers the best luxury stays for the trendy globetrotter.

For a mix of opulence, heritage and 5-star service, look to one of these well-appointed Tokyo hotels hailing from the in the land of the rising sun.

Aman Tokyo

Where modern minimalism meets traditional Japanese design, the Aman Tokyo leaves quite the impression on any magnificent bastard in search of cool Tokyo hotels. An urban sanctuary, where guests are welcomed by timeless serenity perched seamlessly in the Otemachi Tower.

A timeless, urban getaway from the bustling city streets. This cool hotel in Tokyo offers captivating views from every exclusive loft, showcasing precision designs accenting black volcanic rock tiles, floor-to-ceiling windows and traditional shoji paper. For a truly unique experience, look to the well appointed Aman hotel for your next stay in Tokyo.

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hotel

Located in the central business district, Andaz offers a relaxing refuge after a long day of work and exploring. This cool hotel in Tokyo offers spacious guestrooms showcasing natural materials and textures. Washi paper, wood and Japanese fusuma/shoji integrated with sleek, contemporary luxury comforts.

Dine at the exclusive in-home restaurant SUSHI, where 8 seat offer an intimate culinary experience. Relax in the renowned AO spa & club. After, take to the Rooftop Bar for panoramic city views and open air seating. With impressive amenities and 20-metre pool, the Andaz is an ideal place to stay on your next trip to Tokyo.

The Capitol Hotel Tokyo

Refined Japanese modernism under traditional, expressive architecture makes the Capitol Hotel a truly unique stay. Indulge in a taste of serene luxuries where shoji partitions offer selective lighting, suites provide private garden views and a “Library Lounge” for exceptional relaxation.

Aesthetically pleasing palettes and spacious interiors are notable to this cool hotel in Tokyo. Being located above the Subway, guests enjoy the freedom of direct access to many parts of the city. For unique suites and tranquil luxury, find yourself at the Capitol Hotel Tokyo next time you’re in town.

The Peninsula Tokyo

What’ll stand out before the elaborate interior is the Peninsula’s guest transportation. This cool hotel in Tokyo provides guests with luxury vehicles, such as: Rolls-Royce Extended Wheelbase Phantoms, BMW 740Li, Tesla Model S and more.

The lobby design is decadent and well-appointed with an impeccable art installation and tasteful lighting. Rooms sport high-tech amenities, local woods and black out curtains. For families, The Peninsula offers V.I.B. (Very Important Baby) amenities to ease the stress of travel. The building is located in the quieter part of town, however, you are no more than a 15 minute walk from Ginza and 3 different subway lines.

Park Hyatt

Famous for it’s role in Lost in Translation, the Park Hyatt Tokyo’s been an iconic luxury hotel since ’94. Now let’s note, the Park Hyatt’s interior has not been updated since, leaving much of the interior stuck in the 90’s. This theme runs consistently throughout the main lobby/bar as well as the standard, deluxe and view rooms.

In order to enjoy a luxurious experience, you’ll want to look toward their well appointed suites like the Tokyo Suite. Exclusive amenities include cachet marbles, a baby grand piano and being the second largest skyscraper in Shinjuku, truly unparalleled views of Tokyo and Mt.Fuji.

Imperial

Imperial is the oldest luxury hotel in Tokyo, welcoming high-profile guests since opening in 1890. From entryway to the lobby, the environment showcases timeless elegance. Grandeur spaces, rich scarlets playing off champagne palettes, pristine mahogany woods.

It’s no surprise the Imperial offers an exclusive room for visiting royalty. This spot on the Tokyo hotels list offer guests 13 restaurants to dine in, from traditional Japanese cuisine to sushi to open grill and tempura. When relaxation is needed, reserve a space in the ceremonial tea room “TOKO-AN”.

For perennial elegance and refined comforts, book the classic Imperial Hotel for your next stay in Tokyo.

Claska

A true lifestyle hotel, Claska showcases only 20 rooms amongst 4 design themes: Modern, Tatami, Contemporary and D.I.Y. Each theme developed by Japanese interior designers showcasing luxe simplicity, refined elegance and unrivalled comforts. Japanese philosophy colliding with Western ideals.

Rest your head on traditional tatami mats, or marvel amongst selected Asian antiques all in a cooling, peaceful environment. Located on the quieter side of town, this unique space attracts locals as well as globetrotters with their gastronomic adventures and open design studio space for rent.

If you’re looking for an intimate and boutique stay in Tokyo, explore the minimalist workings of the Claska Hotel in the Meguro district.

The Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Formerly a part of the Four Seasons hotel chain, the newly owned Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers a secluded, luxurious environment in Northern Tokyo. For those looking to escape the city lights, this cool hotel in Tokyo boasts a lavish, private Japanese garden.

Where locals and guests come together to admire rare, ancient statues and wild camellias. Indulge in spacious, opulent rooms with Euro rococo style furnishings and Asian accents. Dining experiences that ignite the senses with fresh produce and artisanal design.

Where everything is grandeur, prestige yet private and peaceful, book The Hotel Chinzanso for your next stay in Tokyo.

Palace Hotel

Located in the heart of the city, the Palace Hotel overlooks the Imperial Palace moat while offering a secluded, “home-away-from-home” feel. After undergoing interior renovations, this cool hotel showcases understated yet opulent design in a comfortable, modern environment.

Grand glass walls, contemporary art and spacious balconies add unique features to the overall design. Enjoy a variety of dining options at the hotel’s Wadakura where authentic Japanese cuisine is served all day. With a prime location near Tokyo Station, guests can access anywhere they please in the city.

Hotel Okura

While this historic hotel is currently under construction, we had to give an honorary mention to its craftsmanship and representation of Japanese modernisation of the 60s.

Traditional architecture, cultural geometric pattern work and timeless cultural aesthetics, this is one of the coolest hotels in Tokyo to experience. For now, only the south wing is open, however, the main building will be reopening in 2019 before the Tokyo Olympics.

