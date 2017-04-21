Meet Brook Power, The 2017 Playboy Playmate Of The Year

She’s a model, surfer, artist, horseback rider, and Hawaii native. Now Brook Power can add “2017 Playboy Playmate Of The Year” to her resume.

The free-spirited brunette beauty made her Playboy debut in the magazine’s May 2016 issue. Ddespite now having posed twice, and earning this year’s coveted Playmate Of The Year title, Power never saw Playboy as part of her path.

“Honestly, I never thought I’d end up in Playboy,” she told the magazine. “I thought it was so out of my element. I’m just a surfer chick who rides horses.”

That surfer chick who rides horses proved to be the perfect representation of Playboy’s new direction. The magazine’s Creative Director, Chris Deacon, called Power “cool, creative and confident, all while balancing a unique personality with extraordinary beauty.”

For Power’s part, she calls her shoot “modern” and “current”, and notes that modelling today differs dramatically from previous decades.

“There are so many ways for us to express ourselves and put ourselves out there. It’s more about relatability. We’re curating our own careers,” she says. “I think women who are in any sort of spotlight now need to be interesting. Women are so multifaceted. Especially with models—there’s more than just a pretty face.”

Above you’ll find Brook’s 2017 Playmate Of The Year pictorial, as well as bonus shots from her 2016 stint as Miss May. Follow her continuing adventures on Instagram here.