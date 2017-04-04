Play Spot The Bentley In The World’s Highest Resolution Photo

Bentley are foregoing their duties as manufacturers of lust-worthy saloons and finally moving into…photography. You read right.

This isn’t your usual round of bird watching photography though. The project which is part of a new interactive ad for the Flying Spur W12 S is essentially a game of spot the Bentley amongst Dubai’s towering skyscrapers. If that sounds like too much work then you’re in luck because the photo also holds the record as the highest resolution landscape photo ever created to a tune of about 57.7 Gigapixels.

The shot was taken by mounting a camera on one of the tallest buildings in Dubai and took 48 hours to capture and 18 hours to download. The result is an image consisting of staggering 1,825 individual frames.

And given that the image is so large, we can’t actually upload it here for you. We do however recommend watching the clip promoting the project before heading over to the Bentley site where the image can be explored in all of its glory.