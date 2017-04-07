Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. Idris Elba, Chris Evans & Charlie Hunnam

The dapper men of Hollywood are out in force this week with major movie premieres paired with promo tours bringing out the best suits in the game.

If it’s a masculine wardrobe you’re after then look no further than here for your inspiration. First up is the legend himself, Idris Elba, who D’Marge had the pleasure of interviewing a while back.

In present guise the 007 candidate appeared at a recent red carpet event rocking one of the coolest streetwear ensembles ever put together this year.

It all comes down to Elba’s effortless swagger paired with some old British style cues (newboy cap) alongside contemporary threads like a bomber and geometric print high tops. And never forget the sunglasses in doors. Because Idris Elba.

Elsewhere on the promo circuit we have Chris Evans giving Captain America a corporate spin in a well-fitted classic grey suit whilst Pierce Brosnan opts for a more laid back midnight hue.

Rising star Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson were also on point this week with the appearance for their latest film, The Lost City of Z.

Decked out in dark suits but with a twist, those who look closer will notice the subtle patterns on the fabric of both Pattinson and Hunnam which elevates their look to another level.

Finally we have Vin Diesel, the serial sequel maker who’s on the promo circuit for Fast 8. You’ll rarely find a big guy like Diesel in a suit but this time it was Paris so a bit of scrubbing up was necessary. He did pretty well too with a basic looking yet well-fitted suit.