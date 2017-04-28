Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. Jeff Goldblum, Jonah Hill & Common

It’s that time of week again where we visit the week’s most stylish gents on the celebrity circuit for a bit of closet intervention.

What can we say other than this edition has brought out some of the most forward-thinking names in men’s style today. Model Lucky Blue Smith recently hit the red carpet pairing his perfect facial structure with classic Gucci colours whilst Common continues to elevate streetwear to smart new territory with monochrome.

Looking after the male suiting needs as always is David Gandy who recently donned the three piece suit combo at an OMEGA event. Rocking various shades of black and playing with textures is Michael B. Jordan and Jeff Goldblum who continues to show men of the world how to age with style and chivalry.

And finally we have Jonah Hill who continues his evolution from being typecast as the ‘annoying fat guy’ to a streetwear force to be reckoned with.

Things are looking damn good in men’s fashion right now.