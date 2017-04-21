Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. Ludacris, A-Rod & Joe Jonas

If non-compliant wardrobes have been the bane of your existence then it’s time to step it up with the best dressed men of the week.

Joining the contingency of fashion-forward movers this edition includes some old names, action stars, super heroes, rappers and modern pop sensations. Quite a mouthful? We know. The threads however make a statement of their own.

Leading the pack is Entourage star Jeremy Piven who was looking more like a rugged Tom Ford with some serious layering credentials. A double-breasted jacket worn over an unbuttoned shirt with black jeans and cowboy hat makes for one very unique style statement.

Following that we have Fast & Furious star Ludacris in a very slick brown three-piece suit fitted down to a tee. Action man Jason Statham wasn’t to be left out of the field either with the premiere seeing him decked out in a pinstripe double-breasted suit paired with a navy turtle neck. Inspiration from Sean Connery is never a bad thing, we say.

Elsewhere on the circuit we have Joe Jonas who epitomises the modern street luxe look with an all-black ensemble highlighted with oddball zipper detailing. It works if you’re a rockstar, bonafide or budding.