Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [07.04.17]

Only a few things in this world can make grown men cry. Baby dolphins – no. Logan ending – …perhaps. Sneakers that sell out before you can get your feet in them – definitely.

This week’s hottest sneaker releases are bound to carry a few of those with big names and luxe labels all joining the party.

First up on our lust list is Adidas’ gorgeous recently unveiled NMD City Sock 2 which is already coming out in new colourways. If you’re a fan you better camp at your favourite sneaker store because these will be a sellout based on the rave reception online.

Meanwhile the Gucci camp are also part of this week’s finest footwear thanks to its fresh new leather sneakers bearing the brand’s iconic colours and ace embroidered watersnake.

Lanvin meanwhile is looking after the high top fiends with a distressed cotton-canvas silhouette that can match be easily matched with joggers, chinos or fitted denim.

For the alternative sneakerhead who really wants to stand out, Fear of God’s latest military boot is absolutely mint. You’ll be a happy boy but you’ll be paying a pretty penny for it.

Moving away from the luxe realm and into design territory brings us to NikeLab’s AirSockracer and Y-3’s take on the classic Stan Smith which loses its laces for zippers.

There’s also a Converse thrown in for good measure since it’s finally been given the Nike Flyknit treatment and looks sexy as hell.