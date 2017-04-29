Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [29.04.17]

The hottest sneakers are in for the week and there’s a hue and design for every man and his dog. If that dog wore 9.5 and was aptly named ‘Hypebeast’.

Starting things off nicely is Nike’s Air Max More, a reworking of the current 2017 Air Max with cleaner lines and solid colours with contrast details.

The Nike onslaught doesn’t end there just yet though with the popular LunaCharge silhouette getting the Back to the Future MAG treatment in light grey and fluoro blue hues.

Also joining the party is a new NikeLab model in the RN Motion Flyknit, a new line of Flyknit Racers in pastel colours and Adidas’ Gazelle in a blue mesh.

The ASICS crew round things out nicely with their GEL Lyte III Bleached Apricot.