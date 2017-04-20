Step Inside The Wild 2018 BMW M4 CS

BMW‘s relentless raiding of the M parts bin has finally paid off with another Bavarian beast.

Unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show this week, the latest 2018 M4 CS slots nicely in between the ‘standard’ M4 and the Nurburgring conquering M4 GTS. Why BMW decided to build another M4 variant is still unknown but honestly, who’s complaining?

The M4 CS specs reveal an increase in performance across the board to make it an even more focused driver’s car without diminishing daily drivability. In the numbers game that means 460hp (up from 450hp) developed from a 3.0-litre turbo six cylinder and a 0 – 100km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds. Those after an old-school manual will be disappointed though with BMW only making their DCT gearbox available on the CS.

On the flip side, the handling department does get some action with new custom lightweight 19-inch alloys wrapped in super sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. The suspension meanwhile borrows from the Competition Package and receives BMW’s Adaptive M Suspension – with a more aggressive tune one might add.

The cockpit of the CS is another sight to behold as it receives lashings of beautiful Alcantara on the trimmings and steering wheel. Moving to the exterior will reveal even more aggression with carbon fibre bits adorning the front fascia, rear boot lid spoiler and diffuser.

If you were never too keen on that giant rear wing on the M4 GTS then maybe this is your time to shine.