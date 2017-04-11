Sun And Skin Star On A C-Heads Roadtrip With Marisa Papen [NSFW]

Ibiza may be best known for its beaches and hedonistic nightlife, but Marisa Papen proves there’s more to the idyllic Spanish isle. The Belgium-based model – who describes herself as a “free-spirited, wildhearted expressionist” – hit the road with C-Heads for the magazine’s special 10th anniversary edition.

Photographer Jörg Billwitz joins Marisa on her sun-kissed romp through Ibiza’s countryside. Together with their trusty blue Citroën, the duo embark a dreamy sunset roadtrip with plenty of stops to take in the views.

C-Heads had this to say about hitting the decade milestone:

“10 years ago C-Heads Magazine was born and we had no idea where this would lead us. Who were we back then and who are we now and what is still ahead? A project is just like life, always full of new paths, questions, of new answers, of progress and setbacks. You learn, you cheer, you fight, you reinvent, you are frustrated, you enjoy, you doubt but you always continue. It has been an incredible journey so far. A leap into the unknown, a busy adventure, a treasure chest that never gets empty unless you lock it away.”

As long as that adventure continues to feature women like Marisa, we’ll follow C-Heads every step of the way.

