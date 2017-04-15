Is Clear Coffee The Next Big Trend In Breakfast Beverages?

Not long ago, we were introduced to Black Insomnia, the world’s strongest coffee. Before that, we met one of the world’s most colourfully named coffees. Now we’re meeting something even more unusual: the world’s first clear coffee.

CLR CFF packs all the qualities you love in your ultra-dark roast, minus any of the teeth-staining trouble. Though it looks like water, the taste is strong – reportedly like a ‘potent cold brew’ – and a single bottle should last all day. It can be sipped on its own or mixed into cocktails, and your pearly whites will still be pearly.

Two brothers came up with the idea for transparent coffee when their chompers started showing the signs of caffeine addiction.

“We are heavy coffee drinkers. Like many other people we struggled with the teeth stains caused by it. There was nothing on the market that would suit our needs so we decided to create our own recipe,” David Nagy told the The Evening Standard. “Because of the hectic lifestyle we lead we wanted to make a refreshing ready-to-drink coffee which provides the boost but is low in calories.”

The production process is a closely guarded secret. David and his brother Adam admit they use freshly roasted Arabica beans and a chemical-free physical process, and say it took three months of experimentation to nail the formula (which has no preservatives, stabilisers, or sweeteners).

At £5.99 for two 200-ml bottles, CLR CFF won’t be your cheapest habit, but at least it’ll save you the cost of a teeth whitening treatment at the dentist.