This Is What Happens When You Let Dolce & Gabbana In The Kitchen

What happens when fashion meets food? For the second year in a row, Dolce & Gabbana have teamed up with Smeg to answer the question. Their new line of kitchen appliances, named “Sicily Is My Love”, is a vibrant explosion of colour and imagery suited only to cooks with a taste for the dramatic.

The capsule collection of kitchenwares is an homage to Southern Italy, which both Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana call home. The playful designs are a nod to Sicilian culture – think lemons, prickly pears, cherries, Mount Etna, and acanthus leaves, framed in triangular motifs known as crocchi. Floral themes and ornamental friezes finish off the eye-catching aesthetic.

Last year’s collaboration between Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg resulted in the creation of 100 limited edition, uniquely painted refrigerators. This year’s focuses on smaller products for your kitchen, like toasters, juicers, coffee makers, kettles, blenders, and stand mixers.

Look for the collection to land in October and expect costs to be commensurate with the double-whammy of haute brand names attached. Last year’s refrigerators went for over US$34,000.

The jury’s out on whether these gadgets are art or an eyesore, but we can all agree they’re conversation pieces. The real question is whether your food tastes better made in a designer appliance.

