Pointless & Awesome Things Men Need To Know This Week [10.04.17]

There’s a time for pointless facts and there’s a time for handy ones that will help keep you alive in the face of an impending world war.

This week’s edition is dedicated to the latter, from tips on where to hide in a nuclear attack to how many shots you can down before you die a happy camper (and before total annihilation). Morbid? Perhaps. Useful? Definitely.

How Many Shots You Can Have Before You Die

Picture this. A nuclear warhead is hurtling towards your hometown and your entire livelihood. You could run for the hills like they do in the disaster movies, but you know that it’ll be futile without a 24-hour fast food joint close by. Cue your drinking buddies.

We’re advocates of drinking responsibly so we don’t recommend you drink to your death (unless that’s absolutely the best way to go), but if you’ve ever wondered how much alcohol the human body can actually take before it calls it a day then you’ve come to the right place.

Vice claims that anywhere up to sixteen shots is considered suicide territory. Of course that’s a loose number that’s also dependent on factors such as weight, sex, the drink of choice and how long you’ve been drinking for. Nonetheless if your blood alcohol limit falls within the 0.3 percent to 0.4 percent range then you better have written a will because people have died from those levels in the past.

How Long It Takes For Your Fitness To Fade

Ah, muscles. The ultimate aesthetic pursuit of every man. Well if you find your gains diminishing whenever you take a short break from the gym then you’re not imagining it. According to a recent ABC report, sports scientist Tony Boutagy says that, “You’re only as good as your last training session. In other words, you only get health benefits from a session for up to about 48 hours afterwards.”

That’s less than a week, people. This phenomenon is called the deconditioning effect and no one is spared whether it be marathon runners, casual gym junkies and people who just go for strolls every now and then. If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it. On an intrinsic level a break from exercise will alter your cardio and aerobic fitness. This includes the efficiency of your lungs, heart, and blood vessels. Stuff that transports oxygen to the muscles. Again, the more these organs get used, the more efficient they become.

In the muscle department Dr Boutagy says that people “lose the cross-sectional surface area of your type two muscle fibres”.

“Within two weeks you’ll probably start to show a 7-10 per cent loss in strength levels,” he adds. Uh, so don’t skip leg day perhaps? Or any other day for that matter. And maybe read our fitness section.

Airline Codewords That You Always Hear But Never Understand

You’re probably quite the seasoned flyer and can lay claim to having seen most wonders of the world. What you probably can’t take credit for though is what the hell pilots and flight staff are on about when they communicate with one another via intercom during the flight. And you’ve probably never cared too. Nonetheless this is pointless and awesome stuff from Business Insider.

“Doors to arrival and crosscheck” – An announcement, usually made by the lead flight attendant as the plane is approaching the gate, to verify that emergency escape slides attached to each door have been disarmed. Ignoring this will cause the slides to automatically deploy once the doors open.

“All-call” – This is a request for every flight attendant to report via intercom from his or her station.

“Holding pattern” – When there’s weather or traffic delays for a landing aircraft at an airport, a holding pattern is conducted. This means flying in a figure 8 until landing is authorised.

“Air pocket” – A colloquial term for turbulence.

Where To Hide During A Nuclear Attack

So with all this America saving the world business there’s bound to be a few loose warheads flying about. We’ve got you covered. Well, not really but we can recommend a few things to do in the case of a nuclear attack thanks to Gizmodo (stylish running away from explosions like Tom Cruise is not one of them). See the infographic above to find out the best hiding spots.