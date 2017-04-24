Pointless & Awesome Things Men Need To Know This Week [24.04.17]

Forget what you know about the world thanks to pops. Pointless & awesome is your weekly series of the weird and wonderful that will often serve a man zero purpose but hours of procrastination, i.e. fun. Ever wondered why you can eat spinach but not grass? Listen up, you pondering gent.

Successful People Who Were Once Fired

Not all great human beings were created special. In fact a lot of them were quite normal and even subjected to the usual bout of rejection that mere mortals face. But don’t take our word for it. Here’s some hard evidence from Inc. which outlines a list of high profile people who were fired at point in their life.

J.K. Rowling: Fired from her job as a secretary at Amnesty International for using her computer for personal business.

Jerry Seinfeld: Fired from his first job as an actor in the TV sitcom Benson after giving what the producers felt was a lacklustre performance.

Michael Bloomberg: The 10th richest person in the world and founder of Bloomberg was once fired after a leveraged buyout of the investment bank Salomon Brothers, where he was a partner.

Nikola Tesla: Fired from his job as a draftsman in Slovenia due to his incessant gambling at cards and mental illness.

Robert Redford: Fired from his job as an unskilled worker at Standard Oil for accidentally breaking glass bottles and falling asleep on the job.

Steve Jobs: Fired from his own company Apple because his management style clashed with that of his hand-picked CEO, John Sculley.

Walt Disney: Fired as a cartoonist for the Kansas City Star newspaper because he “lacked imagination and had no good ideas.”

Why Humans Can Eat Spinach But Not Grass

Ah, grass. An abundant source of greenery which humans tend to take for granted on a daily basis by treading on and letting their pets conduct their business. In theory grass can be eaten by humans as it’s non-toxic.

The underlying issue though, according to Live Science, is that humans can’t digest cellulose like cows do with their four specialised stomach chambers. Besides the digestive issue, your teeth will likely come out worse as grass contains silica, an abrasive chemical which can wear down teethe rather quickly. Animals that graze have evolved to grow teethe quicker than humans meaning that silica isn’t as damaging to their teeth.

So there you have it. Eat grass in moderation.

Movie Monsters Based Off Actual Insects

Ever wondered where some of the most famous movie monsters were dreamt up? So did we. Here’s something for all you bug lovers out there.

Whip Spider: Actual spider (pictured) which inspired the human-slicing aliens from Starship Troopers.

Phronima: Sea insect which inspired the iconic killer alien from the ALIENS film series.

Jabba The Hutt: Essentially a inspired by giant slug

Sarlacc (Star Wars): Antlions are the real world versions of this fearsome sand trap with teeth. In real life Antlions hunt passing ants who fall into their shallow sand burrow and straight into the gaping mandibles of the predatory bug.

How Man Steps You Walk At…

Step counters are everywhere these days. Rather than counting your usual steps to work or whatever mundane place routine often takes you in reaching the recommended 10,000/day, we’ve decided to look at some of the more obscure places to count your steps.

At a music festival: 8,229 – 10,402 steps depending on festival duration.

In a jail cell: Given the cell dimensions of 1.8m x 2.5, a jail mate can expect to see approximately 6 steps in a 8 seconds. Add to this three hours (10,800 seconds) of solitary confinement and you’ll have about 1,350 steps.

Jesus carrying the cross: Given some believers think he walked 65km with the cross, that would equate to about 81,250 steps.