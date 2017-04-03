Beard Rejuvenation Is Today’s Fountain Of Youth For Men

With a great beard comes great responsibility, and helping the magnificently bearded bastard weather this storm is Just For Men’s Brush-in Colour Gel.

The following article has been sponsored by Just For Men

Take a look at that drab beard staring back at you in the mirror. Years of neglect, stray food particles and general manly unkemptness has ensured that those lush locks which once called your face home has now been reduced to something that resembles steel wool.

Dry those eyes and pull yourself together, man. With a great beard comes great responsibility, and helping the magnificently bearded bastard weather this storm is Just For Men’s Brush-in Colour Gel – the only way to completely rejuvenate your facial hair.

The process itself is as simple as sliced cheese with up to four different colours ranging from light brown to real black to choose from. The result after the simple five minute application? Fuller and more evenly groomed facial hair that trades up the grey for masculine cool.

And let’s not forget, it also uses Just For Men’s Ammonia-free formula made to penetrate coarse facial hair without doing damage to a man’s skin. Can’t say the same for you, Mr. Razor Blade.

Visit Just For Men now to breathe new life into that beard.

