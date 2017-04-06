Justin O’Shea Launches His Own Streetwear Label

Justin O’Shea was just a tatted-up fashionisto earning his stripes on the street style circuit before he was plucked from obscurity and placed at the creative helm of a major Italian menswear label.

Having shaken up the brand’s ageing image (with Metallica no less) before departing Brioni after just one season, O’Shea is now back in the fashion game – with his very own label.

Ok ok I am awake now… Don’t let anyone stand in the way of what you want to do. @sssworldcorp @032c @machine.17 @maria_koch Read the launch article on @bof A post shared by @justinoshea on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

The Australian today announced via the Business of Fashion and his Instagram that SSS World Corp will be his first venture into the luxe streetwear segment. According to O’Shea, his new label will aim to reflect the graphic-heavy aesthetic similar to that of Vetements. Expect outerwear, tailoring, shirts, t-shirts, swimwear, footwear and jewellery with graphics created by O’Shea and his frequent collaborator, Benny Robinson, who was the man behind Brioni’s gothic-inspired logo revamp.

“People don’t want to buy into a label, they want to buy into an idea,” O’Shea told BoF of the concept behind his brand.

“There needs to be some kind of element of contradiction and something which makes them feel like they’re getting individuality rather than something that’s a blank approach.”

Given O’Shea limited experience in the rag trade, he was wise not to go it alone and instead teamed up with the Berlin-based Berlin-based 032c. The contemporary culture magazine will work closely with O’Shea’s label with everything from advice to production and manufacturing.

There’ll be a lot of eyes on the Australian to whether SSS World Corp will succeed or fail. Regardless, O’Shea remains steadfast in his motives in launching the label.

“If I am doing something that people can only enjoy from the outside then what’s the point?”

O’Shea’s SSS World Corp will officially debut in Paris this June.