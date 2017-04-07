Kayak Just Made It Easier To Plan A Sneaky Vacay At The Office

How many hours have you wasted at the office, daydreaming about relaxing on a beach, or trekking through the jungle, or skiing in the Alps? Kayak has just made it easier to bring that dream vacay to life – right there at your desk, without your boss ever knowing.

Your new best friend is a second edition of the desktop website, called Kayak @ Work. The page looks like a traditional spreadsheet, but hidden in its cells is Kayak’s search tool. The faux-spreadsheet has tabs for hotels, flights, cars, packages, and trains, though only the first two function inside Kayak @ Work. Clicking any of the others sends you back to the main desktop site.

Still, that’s two key parts of travel planning taken care of while the boss and nosy co-workers are none the wiser.

The sneaky tool comes after Kayak conducted a study of Americans’ search habits during the workday. The study found that 57% of searches in the US came between 8:00am-6:00pm, with the biggest spike in traffic between 11:00am-12:00pm, and the most popular day for at-work travel searches is Tuesday.

If Kayak @ Work sounds too good to be true, and the release date sounds suspiciously close to April Fool’s Day, the company affirmed in a press release that it’s not a prank. So go right ahead – make like you’re smashing out your TPS reports when you’re actually figuring out which hotel bar you’ll be smashing drinks at during your next holiday.