Kayak Just Made It Easier To Plan A Sneaky Vacay At The Office

What? Oh nothing, just working on my TPS (that’s Travel Problem Solved) reports…

How many hours have you wasted at the office, daydreaming about relaxing on a beach, or trekking through the jungle, or skiing in the Alps? Kayak has just made it easier to bring that dream vacay to life – right there at your desk, without your boss ever knowing.

Your new best friend is a second edition of the desktop website, called Kayak @ Work. The page looks like a traditional spreadsheet, but hidden in its cells is Kayak’s search tool. The faux-spreadsheet has tabs for hotels, flights, cars, packages, and trains, though only the first two function inside Kayak @ Work. Clicking any of the others sends you back to the main desktop site.

Still, that’s two key parts of travel planning taken care of while the boss and nosy co-workers are none the wiser.

The sneaky tool comes after Kayak conducted a study of Americans’ search habits during the workday. The study found that 57% of searches in the US came between 8:00am-6:00pm, with the biggest spike in traffic between 11:00am-12:00pm, and the most popular day for at-work travel searches is Tuesday.

If Kayak @ Work sounds too good to be true, and the release date sounds suspiciously close to April Fool’s Day, the company affirmed in a press release that it’s not a prank. So go right ahead – make like you’re smashing out your TPS reports when you’re actually figuring out which hotel bar you’ll be smashing drinks at during your next holiday.

