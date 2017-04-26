‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Adds A Stellar Cast To A Western Sequel

Forget about MI6 and all the polished Bond nonsense that gets recycled every five years. The Kingsman is today’s quintessential spy movie made for the comic book generation and its latest trailer for the sequel is looking wilder than ever.

After receiving rave reviews in the the original 2014 film, Taron Egerton returns as the charismatic Eggsy alongside a stellar cast which includes Colin Firth, a villainous Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, and wait for it, Sir Elton John in the latest follow up.

Besides showing off this diverse new cast in their element, not much else of the character storylines are revealed – i.e. the resurrection of Colin Firth’s mentor role. The synopsis however does follow the Kingsman as they face a brand new enemy when their headquarters are flattened and they have to team up with American organisation, the Statesman to once again save the world.

Guns, whips, cowboys, explosions. No, this isn’t Magic Mike 3. Check out the trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle above.