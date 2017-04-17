Step Inside These Spectacular Waterfront Homes Of The Bahamas

In a time before gratuitous yacht parties hosted by Pitbull and Cancun Spring break takeovers, there was The Bahamas.

Spanning across 700 islands that make up America’s tropical playground, The Bahamas has long held the reputation of the place to be for those wanting to escape the banalities of the daily grind for a stint of off-duty 007.

With average temperatures usually hovering around the mid-to-high twenties whilst the sun hangs around to play for most of the day, setting up camp here permanently has crossed a many minds.

Not convinced? Let us educate you a little with some of the most stunning waterfront properties one of the richest countries in the Americas has to offer. And yes, they also come with backyards like the Andros Barrier Reef which you can absolutely snorkel without needing to worry about the lawn.