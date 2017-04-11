These Are The Most Unforgivable Men’s Fashion Sins

Over the course of numerous years we’ve managed to see a lot of progress and milestones in the men’s fashion world. But with great responsibility comes some truly spectacular atrocities.
Thus brings us to a light hearted compilation of the most unforgivable men’s style and fashion sins to ever be committed by unsuspecting man. You’ll laugh, you’ll cringe and maybe even shed a tear for a fallen brethren. And from today you’ll also know the crimes which no man should ever commit.
The Interesting Shirt
You’re interesting, a shirt like this is not. Patterns (like these) should be reserved for SAS soldiers deep within the PNG jungle. If you think you have a place in Operation Desert Schmuck, then think again. Don’t get ‘spicy’ with your choice of shirts, I suggest taking a step back and sticking with basic colours and fine patterns. These will be something your girl (or guy) WANTS to wear the next morning.
Bad Dress Shoes
Choosing shoes can be a difficult task, but if you think that bargain = good, then you have it even harder. Men’s dress shoes should not look like camels feet, not should they have a sharp square toe. Take the above example – if you think this is good, then I suggest you read this article. You will soon understand that shoes women notice do not come in packs of three.
The Shark Tooth Necklace
So cool in 1991, even I had one. I used to rock it out with my Cross Colours / Happy Pants. This category is not limited to shark tooth necklaces, but all novelty or nature-inspired neck hanging devices. If you want to wear jewellery, keep it ultra simple- either don’t wear any or check out a guy named Johnny Ramli.
White Socks & Black Shoes
I shouldn’t still have to bang on about this, but guys are not listening. Whether you’re in a rush to make happy hour or get in line for a spit roast, you should never ever wear white socks with a suit or dark jeans and pants. It’s like drink driving, just don’t do it. Get a cab, get black socks and get serious.
Ill Fitting Suits
No, no and a little more no. I don’t care what brand of suit you buy or even if it’s your Dad’s, you should always have a suit tailored to fit you. Whether you’re slim or a little portly, you need to embrace the fit. Remember, a suit should make you feel like a king.
Shit Underwear
I can’t say I’ve seen much bad underwear in my life, but I know it’s out there. If it’s on the internet, then people are buying it. Also it’s important to note that underwear has a shelf-life. As soon as you see slight wear, stains or funky odour, it’s time to send them to the big underwear draw in the sky. Underwear is cheap, so invest well.
Wrap Around Sunglasses
No matter how much further these go into the time/space continum, guys continue to wear them. The Prada, Dior, D&G brands seem to be the worst offenders in these wrap sunglass types. The lads who sport them…let’s not go there. It’s time to let them go and invest in some aviators.
Going Shirtless In Public
Even if you have a body carved by the gods (RIP Zyzz), it still doesn’t give you the right to take your shirt off at every public occasion. The girls or boys you might think you’re impressing are not the types you want to take home to meet Mum. The great tale of Bluebeard says he kept his many wives intrigued by his closet of secrets. Let your chest be one of them.
The Trilby
Every Spring Carnival I see guys rocking these oddball hats with their suits, so it pains me to know that you MUST have a hat to enter men’s fashions on the field. Regardless, the trilby is just a shit look. If you want to wear a hat, go baseball or panama with a beige suit. Ze plane, ze plane!
The Goatee
Just like Spock or AJ from the Backstreet Boys, you deserve to be teleported to a world far far away, where you can do no white-trash harm. Facial hair is best kept full or non-existant. Take cues from the Most Interesting Man in the World, but not Cletus.
Crocs
When you die and go to heaven you’ll notice two queues at the pearly gates. One for people who wore Crocs and one for those who did not. Crocs were born out of boredom and excess rubber, they become a worldwide phenomenon for children but adults somehow got sucked in along the way. Apparently they now make them with sheepskin linings. Brrrr.
Southern Cross Tattoo
I’m all for patriotism, but the southern cross tattoo is a symbol which has a better affinity with rioting than Advance Australia Fair. Vote, pay your taxes, fight in wars but leave the southern cross tattoo out of it.
Exercising in fitness leggings without shorts
The overstuffed wallet
A good friend of mine recently pulled out a wallet that was more stuffed than a Christmas turkey. I took it upon myself to purchase him a nice slim looking Ralph Lauren wallet which I hoped would solve his woes. Big wallets make big bulges in in all the wrong places. Buy a basic card holder and leave your Blockbuster membership at home.
Runners (for running) or ratty sneakers with your suit
We never said looking good was ever going to be comfortable, so don’t try to break the rules by wearing runners with your work suit. The most common offender of this style sin is the city office worker. All too often we see these ‘efficient’ people donning a pair of Brooks and heading to the tram or train. Dress to kill, not to out-run Ussain Bolt.
Can you believe we’re already up to our fourth edition of the D’Marge men’s style and fashion sins? It seems every year we continue to discover men’s fashion faux pas that grind our gears. We’ve curated this list based on the D’Marge community’s feedback and our own self righteous opinions. Together they make one awesome list. Enjoy part four.
Sin #6 – The collapsed shoe
Dress shoes are called dress shoes for a reason. They’re meant to be clean, polished and not falling apart. Guys who insist on wearing dress shoes long after the toes have collapsed inward need to take note. It’s time to trade them in for a new pair that will last the distance.
Well it’s happened again lads. It’s rare that any series ever makes it to five editions but somehow our inspiration for tracking down the best in men’s fashion faux pas always finds renewed invigoration. With the help of those men who love to bastardise the system, the ever-so generous D’Marge community and our magnificent righteous selves, we present to you part five of this awesome list of no-nos.
#1 THE LEATHER SPORTS JACKET
Why these were ever created still plagues scientists globally. The leather blazer is something that men ask for on a trip to Bali. “There’s a leather shop, that’s a nice leather blazer, uma get me one!” When worn it gives the district impression that your creepiness knows no limits and you probably own black satin bedsheets. Keep away.
#2 EARRINGS
When I was 16 I had my ear pierced and to this day I can’t get rid of the hole. Many a sleepless night has been had because of this. We don’t care whether you’re Lewis Hamilton or Jack Sparrow, the earring needs to stay in the 80s along with slap bands, happy pants and Molly Ringwald… and maybe Corey Feldman
#3 SQUARE TOED SHOES
Remember the last time you went shopping and you walked out with 2 pairs of square toed dress shoes? Now get in your time machine, go back 18 months and give yourself a slap. Square toed dress shoes need to be burned and new investments need to be made.
#4 A DIRTY CAR
It’s date night, you look great, she looks better but your car’s dirty inside and out. This is ‘cool guy’ seppuku. Dirty cars tell the world you have skid marks in your underpants and 6-week-old cheese still in the microwave. Get into the habit of washing your wheels regularly.
#5 SKIPPING LEGS DAY
Now that music festival season is upon us, we’re seeing the bros with their chicken legs out in full force. Do yourself a favour: make friends with the squat rack. You’ll be better proportioned and won’t blow over in a strong breeze.
#6 UGG BOOTS
Or any sheepskin lined shoes / boots or sandals for that matter… Possibly the worst invention since herpes, the Ugg boot has become the international symbol for those without a sense of decency to unite as one. This guy’s thinking, ‘I can’t figure out why she left me.’ We can, mate.
#7 BRIGHT PLAIN SILK TIES
A few years back I took part in an advertising pitch where our leader had one of these. To this day, the colour still burns my retinas. These items of sin tell the world you know nothing about looking good in the boardroom. I’m pleading with you, if you own these, burn them. Burn them all! (FYI – They’re highly flammable.) And no we didn’t win the pitch.
#8 RENTED TUXEDOS
Nothing fits quite as badly as a rented tuxedo. Maybe a bedsheet, but that’s about it. With the rise of ASOS, Topman and other fast fashion retailers, there’s no longer an excuse to rent a tuxedo. A tuxedo should be a wardrobe staple for most men. Start investing.
#9 USING SELFIE STICKS
If we could track down the sod who invented these, we would flay him/her. As a man (straight or gay), owning such a contraption should be met with a good hard look at oneself in the mirror. Feeding the selfie phenomenon is like feeding the seagull at the local Fish & Chip shop. Nobody wins, wanker.
#10 RIDING IN THE BACK SEAT OF A CONVERTIBLE
Sunny day with the boys and girls, and you draw the short straw and must ride in the back seat of the convertible. Let me tell you, the only person who ever looked good in the back seat of a convertible was JFK, and we all know what happened to him.
——–
In the sixth installment of our Men’s Style Sins series, we cover everything from dirty laces, lazy fashion habits, bad combinations, overdoing it, and underdoing it.
Take note fellas – these are the fashion dont’s to keep in mind next time you’re putting a look together.
#1 CARRYING A SPIRAX NOTEBOOK
Unless you’re about to graduate from school or conducting some sort of study on Mars with Matt Damon, please leave the Spirax at work. Its ugly yellow grid cover and tendency to gather bits of paper in its spiral will make you look sloppy in and out of the office. Opt for a classic black or brown moleskin teamed with a classy pen instead poindexter.
#2 SKIMPY SINGLETS
Here at D’Marge we follow a simple rule of thumb: if your singlet doesn’t cover your nipples then probably best you give it a miss. We live in a hot climate so we understand the need for comfort, but if there’s only a millimetre thick piece of fabric between your bare, sweaty chest and the rest of the world, is it even worth wearing a singlet at all, Mr. Total Recall?
#3 BACKPACK WITH A SUIT
Again, we understand the need for convenience and that an after-work gym session requires extra luggage, but really? A bulky gym-branded backpack in electric blue or red is going to take your sharp suit down about a million notches. Even worse is announcing to the world that you hit the treadmill hard once a week max. Try a chic leather bowling bag or duffle instead, Rocky.
#4 WEARING ALL WHITE
Stop kidding yourself. You’re not sipping cocktails in the Hamptons white party, nor are you about to cut a rug in Saturday Night Fever. Wearing all white is not only going to give you dirt and red wine-induced anxiety but you’ll also look like you take yourself just a little too seriously (think KKK). Unless you are channeling your inner Travolta, break the white up with different tones and textures.
#6 DARK BELT WITH LIGHT JEANS OR PANTS
Often paired with a beer gut and tight shirt, the dark belt/light jeans combo is popular amongst rednecks and unfashionable dads. Don’t be that guy. If you want to wear light jean, buy a pair that fit you properly so you can ditch the belt, or swap them out for a darker pair of pants.
#7 DOUBLE SLEEPER EARRING GAME
Wearing one sleeper earring requires style repentance. But two of the silvery circle things deserves eternal damnation. Whether you’re the splitter (one on each ear) of the double act (two sleepers on the same lobe), the double sleeper earring act is a nineties ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ mistake.
Today, the style sin will make you amiss with the ladies (they and pirates are the ones designed to wear sleepers) so stop with the double blinging ears – she and we hate it. And buy a plain bland ring or thin silver chain instead.
#8 OVERABUNDANCE OF JEWELLERY
There’s a clear distinction between confident and just plain loud. The right jewellery and accessories can provide subtle touches that tie an outfit together perfectly, but that doesn’t mean you need to wear all kinds at once. We endorse men wearing jewellery, but keep it to a minimum. Go for a simple ring, understated bracelet or necklace.
#9 SHORT PANTS
While the trend of skinny jeans means now dudes can get away with all sorts of hem lengths, if you’re wearing looser fitting jeans or any pants for that matter, do yourself a favour and make sure the hem isn’t too short. The worst? Jeans that are too short paired with sneakers. No one needs to see that.
#10 DIRTY WHITE SHOE LACES
Fresh pair of kicks? Cool. Dirty laces? Not so cool. Your white sneaker laces should be taken care of as well as the rest of your shoe. You can clean them by using a toothbrush and soaking them bleach.