10 Dapper Fashionistos To Follow On Instagram

We no longer need stylists, runways, and glossy magazine editorials to find fashion inspiration. All the wardrobe inspo we could ever need is available at our fingertips 24/7, thanks to the burgeoning blogosphere and social media networks like Instagram.

Competition is fierce to be crowned an Insta-famous style guy. Celebrities and models have a natural leg up, as do popular brands and anyone associated with a fashion publication. You’re probably already following Nick Wooster, Tommy Ton, Scott Schuman, and their ilk.

But they aren’t the only chicly attired gents whose feeds are worth following. There’s a vast world of lesser-known and up-and-coming menswear bloggers, as well as regular guys who just happen to be snappy dressers.

If your IG feed and your wardrobe are both in need of a refresh, here are 10 of the most stylish men on Instagram we think are worth a follow.

Adam Gallagher

Quiet corners filled with & What more could you want? Threads: @massimodutti #dressedindutti A post shared by Adam Gallagher (@iamgalla) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:41pm PST



With two million followers stalking his every stylish move, Adam Gallagher is easily one of the most popular Instagram dandies. The California native’s feed boasts a mix of sharp suits and cool casual pieces for a wardrobe that’s sometimes sophisticated and classic, other times on-trend and modern. His constant globetrotting adventures mean he’s never short of a good backdrop or inspiration for your bucket list.

Brian Chan

Boots & Bombers A post shared by brian c | san francisco (@imchanism) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT



Brian Chan’s motto is simple: dress well, eat well, live well. He does all three on his Instagram page, but the focus is on the first. Chan’s regular outfit updates are a blend of office-appropriate formal style and chilled-out casualwear straight from the streets of San Francisco. He also posts close-up detail shots so fans can appreciate the smaller elements of style, particularly his thriving collections of watches and pocket squares.

Ryan Clark

Fly in @fendi A post shared by Ryan Clark (@ryanstylesnyc) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:27am PDT



Ryan Clark is the best kind of quitter. Clark was in medical school when his blog, High Fashion Living, began to take off. His passion for fashion won out, and Clark made the bold decision to ditch medical school in favour of the fashionisto life. His brand has since expanded to include a women’s division and a highly aspirational Instagram page that showcases his well-dressed adventures around the world.

Matthew Zorpas

After wedding vibes… @hugoboss Coming soon up on TheGentlemanBlogger.com A post shared by Matthew Zorpas (@matthewzorpas) on Mar 16, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT



Matthew Zorpas and his beard are bona fide style stars. The London-based creative consultant and founder of The Gentleman Blogger is a seemingly infinite source of sartorial inspiration, ranging from Bond-worthy tuxedos to elegant pinstriped pyjamas. As his blogging alias suggests, he is the consummate gentleman with the polished wardrobe to match.

Johannes Huebl

Happy to see this little guy again, just in time for his mommy to come home @oliviapalermo #feelsLikeSpring #ButlerIsLovingIt A post shared by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:13pm PST



As a model and husband to chic socialite Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl has no choice but to be styled to the nines at all times. The dapper German is a modern gentleman of the first order – one who does classic tailoring to perfection, but also makes a t-shirt and jeans look smart. He merges classic sophistication with a modern sensibility and nails it every time.

Fredrik Risvik

A post shared by Fredrik Risvik (@fredrikrisvik) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:43am PST



This one is for fans of stripped-back Scandinavian style. Frederik Risvik’s magnetic minimalist approach to dressing could make even the most dedicated maximalist consider a wardrobe purge. His looks favour clean lines and neutral colours, as any good minimalist’s should, and plenty of luxe basics from the likes of Acne and A.P.C.

Brian Sacawa

Getting ready for spring with four great essentials from @petermillar – a tan suede safari jacket, denim button-up, lightweight scarf worn as an ascot and white jeans. #sponsored #petermillar #HSSPartner A post shared by Brian Sacawa (@hespokestyle) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:31am PST



Brian Sacawa, a professional musician and former elite-level bicycle racer, founded He Spoke Style to share men’s style inspiration and information, provide practical style advice, and offer approachable content for regular guys interested in menswear. The blog blew up and so, of course, did the accompanying Instagram page.

Sergio Ines

When winter forgets to arrive and summer stays! Sunglasses by @mvmt Blazer by @suitsupply Tie by @suitsupply Shirt by @fabianimenswear Pants by @fabianimenswear Watch by @mvmt : @whatmygirlfriendshoots A post shared by Sergio Ines (@whatmyboyfriendwore) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:15am PDT



Sergio Ines is the boyfriend of What My Boyfriend Wore. He initially rose to IG fame when a girlfriend began documenting his daily outfits on the social network. Ines translated the hype into a successful blog and more than 200,000 sartorial acolytes on Instagram. The girlfriend is no longer around, but Ines’ timelessly dashing sense of style continues to inspire.

Marcel Floruss



Marcel Floruss, the debonair gent behind One Dapper Street, is a man of many talents. He was a fashion school student, an occasional model, and a photography hobbyist – then one day, he discovered a way to combine his passions and launched the ODS website. When not showing off his style chops there and on IG, he’s also a regular vlogger on YouTube.

Steven Onoja



Steven Onoja kills it 24/7 on Tumblr and Instagram. The Nigerian-born, New York-based blogger has amassed a huge following thanks to his flair for elegant eccentricity, and been featured in a variety of major fashion publications. The man has a gift for mixing traditional style with personal touches, like statement sunglasses or jewellery, and has a way with hats like nothing we’ve seen before.