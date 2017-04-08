10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [08.04.17]

The weekend is in full swing, and that means it’s time to look back on the exciting sneak peeks bequeathed to us by the movie gods last week.

“Everything old is new again,” sang Peter Allen. That seems to be the theme of this week’s movie trailers, which include a reboot of The Mummy and Guy Ritchie’s new medieval action romp, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

We travel back to a mysterious event in 1997 in Phoenix Rising, and discover the origins of a terrifying doll in the fourth film in The Conjuring franchise.

We also take a look at two legends taken from us too soon. All Eyez On Me tells the true and untold story of Tupac Shakur, and I Am Heath Ledger provides an intimate look at the later actor’s life through the lens of his own camera.

The Mummy



Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy is an imaginative new take that ushers in a fresh world of gods and monsters.

Annabelle: Creation



Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword



When young Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down, and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy whether he likes it or not.

Phoenix Forgotten



On March 13, 1997, several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix. Three teens went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night and were never seen again. Now, on the 20th anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition.

All Eyez On Me



All Eyez On Me presents the true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur (Demetrius Shipp Jr.), from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognised and influential voices. Against all odds, Shakur’s raw talent, powerful lyrics and revolutionary mindset established him as a cultural icon whose legacy continues to grow long after his death.

Master of None Season 2



After travelling abroad, Dev (Aziz Ansari) returns to New York City to take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.

Buster’s Mal Heart



An eccentric mountain man on the run from authorities survives the winter by breaking into empty vacation homes. As he drifts from house to house, eluding the local sheriff at every turn, we gradually piece together the events that fractured his life and left him alone on top of a snowy mountain, or perhaps in a small rowboat in the middle of a vast ocean—or both. This visceral mind bender will provoke discussion long after it turns your world upside-down.

Ingrid Goes West



Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza), a mentally disturbed young woman, becomes obsessed with Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen), a social media star who appears to have the perfect life. But when Ingrid decides to drop everything and move west to befriend Taylor, her behavior turns unsettling and increasingly dangerous.

I Am Heath Ledger



I Am Heath Ledger is an intimate look at the remarkable life and career of the actor, artist, and icon. The documentary provides an intimate look at Ledger through the lens of his own camera as he films and often performs in his own personal journey – extravagant in gesture and in action. I Am Heath Ledger will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23 before hitting select cinemas on May 3.

Alien: Covenant



Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.