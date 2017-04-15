10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [15.04.17]

Can you feel it? A disturbance in the Force? That’s right – Rey and the gang are back. Our uber-hyped first peek at Star Wars: The Last Jedi is easily the most anticipated clip of the week, but we have nine more must-see movie trailers where that came from.

Two other sequels are setting the internet a-buzz. Thor: Ragnarok made its trailer debut (check out the short hair on Hemsworth). We also got another look at what’s in store for Transformers: The Last Knight.

In non-sequel news, we have our eyes two badass female directors (Ana Lily Amirpour for The Bad Batch and Kathryn Bigelow for Detroit) as well as the dream team of Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Audiences met Rey in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This December, her adventures with Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren, and Luke Skywalker will continue in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. At the helm is writer and director Rian Johnson, with Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman as producers and J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski as executive producers.

The Bad Batch



The highly anticipated follow-up to Amirpour’s acclaimed directorial debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, The Bad Batch follows Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) as she is unceremoniously dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilised society. While trying to orient her unforgiving environment, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realises she’ll have to fight her way through her new reality. As Arlen adjusts to life in ‘the bad batch’ she discovers that being good or bad mostly depends on who you’re standing next to.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard



The world’s top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood.

Detroit



From the Academy Award winning director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of ’67.

Transformers: The Last Knight



Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee, an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). The hunted will become heroes, heroes will become villains, and only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

The Mist



Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s The Mist centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends, and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

Atomic Blonde



The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilised city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Baby Driver



A talented young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. After meeting the woman (Lily James) of his dreams, he sees a chance to ditch his shady lifestyle and make a clean break – but when he’s coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), Baby must face the music as a doomed heist threatens his life, love, and freedom.

Thor: Ragnarok



Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization.

The Wizard of Lies



In 2008, stockbroker, investment advisor and financier Bernie Madoff made headlines around the world when he was arrested for perpetrating perhaps the largest financial fraud in U.S. history. Debuting in May, HBO Films’ The Wizard Of Lies examines Madoff’s (Robert De Niro) Ponzi scheme – his deception, lies and cover-up, all as the financier’s wife (Michelle Pfeiffer) and sons are catapulted into a harsh and unrelenting spotlight.