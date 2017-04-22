7 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [22.04.17]

It was a quiet week for the world of film, but we still managed to scrounge up a few promising movie trailers for your weekend.

The Beguiled and The Mummy are back with second looks at their star-studded casts. We also got the sneakiest of sneak peeks at Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Who knew 16 seconds of quickly flashing scenes could be so intriguing?

This week’s round-up also features Monty Python-wannabe The Little Hours and Woody Harrelson’s groundbreaking project Lost In London, a film he simultaneously shot and broadcast live to cinemas. Cop a look at all the action below.

American Assassin



American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

The Beguiled



An injured Union soldier (Colin Farrell) finds refuge at Confederate girls’ boarding school during the Civil War. He cons his way into each of the lonely women’s hearts, and his presence soon causes the women to turn on each other and him. Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Oona Laurence, and Angourie Rice co-star.

The Mummy



Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy is an imaginative new take that ushers in a fresh world of gods and monsters.

Wakefield



Bryan Cranston stars as successful lawyer and family man Howard Wakefield, whose nervous breakdown causes him to disappear from his own life and family, including his wife (Jennifer Garner). He observes his baffled loved ones from a hiding place in the attic, allowing him to ponder the deeper questions around his life. He comes to realize that it may not be so simple to go back home again. Adapted from the short story by E.L. Doctorow.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle



With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman find new allies when they discover a spy organization in the United States known as Statesman. In an adventure that tests their strength and wits, the elite secret agents from both sides of the pond band together to battle a ruthless enemy and save the day, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

The Little Hours



Medieval nuns Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate’s day labourer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Dave Franco), a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry.

Lost In London



Academy Award nominated actor Woody Harrelson directs and stars in an unprecedented live feature film event, Lost in London. This first-of-its-kind film event was shot and streamed live in select cinemas in the US and UK in January 2017, giving audiences the unique opportunity to watch a film as it was made in real time. Loosely based on a crazy night full of real-life events, Lost in London follows Harrelson, playing himself, as run-ins with old friends (Owen Wilson, Willie Nelson) and the law all seem to conspire to keep him from getting home to his family.