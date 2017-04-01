10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [26.03.17]

Warning: this week’s hottest movie trailers are not for the faint of heart.

The most talked about clip to drop this week comes straight from your childhood nightmares. Pennywise is back and badder than ever in the remake of the Stephen King classic, It.

For horrors of a real life nature, Al Gore returns with a follow-up to his climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth, aptly named An Inconvenient Sequel.

Fortunately, we have the superheros of Justice League and Spider-Man: Homecoming to save the day.

We’ve also snuck in two television trailers for your viewing pleasure. See what’s in store for Silicon Valley S4 and Game Of Thrones S7.

War for the Planet of the Apes



In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

It



He’s baaack! Local children are disappearing in the town of Derry one by one, leaving behind only torn remains. A group of seven kids must face their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power



Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, travelling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant – as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

Game Of Thrones Season 7



Winter is coming and the hype is building. Our first peek at Game of Thrones season seven features Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, and Daenerys Targaryen taking a ‘Long Walk.’ Knowing the show, that walk will either end in death or a throne (most likely death).

Book Of Henry



Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner. Her younger son, Peter (Jacob Tremblay), is a playful 8-year-old. Her older son, Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), is protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother. But all is not what it seems. Susan discovers that the family next door has a dangerous secret, and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help – with her at the centre of it.

War Machine



An absurdist war story for our times, War Machine is part reality, part savage parody. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

Justice League



Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Silicon Valley Season 4



Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) — the code-brilliant but corporate-clueless company runner whose billion-dollar platform could change everything — and his merry band of misfit uber-coders (Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr) are back at it again for season four.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets



In the 28th century, special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) maintain order throughout the universe for the government of the human territories. Under orders from their commander (Clive Owen), the duo embark on a mission to Alpha, an intergalactic city where diverse species share their technology and resources for the betterment of all. The ever-expanding metropolis is also home to sinister forces that jeopardize the future of mankind.

Spider-Man: Homecoming



A young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) begins to navigate his newfound identity as a web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.