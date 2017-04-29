10 Must-Watch Movie Trailers Of The Week [29.04.17]

Halloween is months away, but already the monster movies are out in force.

Colossal takes a comedic approach to a classic critter. Okja weaves a modern fairytale about a creature that’s being hunted by an evil corporation. 47 Meters Down is the latest take on a familiar aquatic trope. And in Alien: Covenant, a terrifying discovery awaits on an uncharted planet.

Along with Covenant, this week’s movie trailers reveal looks at two more of the most anticipated movies of 2017. Check out what Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle and Justice League, plus more, have in store below.

Colossal



Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul in South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realisation that she is somehow connected to his far-off phenomenon. As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world.

Okja



From visionary director Bong Joon-ho, this grand global adventure follows a friendship too big to ignore. Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalisation, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.

Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle



In case you missed it earlier in the week, here’s the trailer for the Kingsman sequel again. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman find new allies when they discover a spy organisation in the United States known as Statesman. In an adventure that tests their strength and wits, the elite secret agents from both sides of the pond band together to battle a ruthless enemy and save the day, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

47 Meters Down



Two sisters (Mandy Moore, Claire Holt) vacationing in Mexico become trapped in a shark cage on the ocean floor. As their oxygen starts to run out and with great white sharks circling them, the sisters must find a way to get to the surface alive.

The Exception



A German soldier tries to determine if the Dutch resistance has planted a spy to infiltrate the home of Kaiser Wilhelm in Holland during the onset of World War II, but falls for a young Jewish Dutch woman during his investigation.

Alien: Covenant



Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. In this prologue short, titled “The Crossing,” we find out what happened to Dr. Elizabeth Shaw and David after the events of Prometheus.

Baywatch



Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. The reboot’s cast also includes Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera. Look out for appearances by the OGs, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

Tulip Fever



Set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Tulip Wars, a married noblewoman (Alicia Vikander) has an affair with an artist (Dane DeHaan) and switches identities with her maid to escape the wealthy merchant (Christoph Waltz) she married. She and her lover try to raise money together by investing what little they have in the high-stakes tulip market.

Hounds Of Love



In the mid-1980s, 17-year-old Vicki Maloney is randomly abducted from a suburban street by a disturbed couple. As she observes the dynamic between her captors, she quickly realizes she must drive a wedge between them if she is to survive.

Justice League



Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.