Oliver Peoples & Berluti Team Up For A Fresh Sunglass Collection

Some may have heard of Oliver Peoples for their original eyewear designs whilst others may know of Berluti for their intricate work with leather goods. Today the two expert names in their field have come together for a sunglass collection that’s sure to get eyeballs turning.

The Oliver Peoples x Berluti collaboration comprises of three new sunglass designs featuring unique aesthetic touches that represent Berluti. For those who aren’t accustomed to the deep heritage Berluti possesses in the fashion world, it should be noted that the Parisian footwear label has been around since 1895. Oliver Peoples itself pales in comparison with operations beginning in 1987 in California. Nonetheless they’ve managed to earn their stripes as a premium eyewear brand in a relatively short period and attracted collaborations like this one.

All of Berluti’s rich and tonal pantina will be utilised in the collection in the form of St Emilion, Indigo Denim, Tobacco Bis, Nero Grigio and Nero Verde across several patterned acetates. To add even more attention to detail, leather detailing will be outlined on antiqued or brushed metal on an endpiece plaque inspired by Berluti’s Un Jour bag.

Those keen to up their eyewear game can now take a look at the sunglasses at Oliver Peoples.