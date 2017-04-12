Step Inside Porsche Design’s $840M Luxury Apartment Tower

Porsche Design know a thing or two about penning cool lifestyle products like watches, travel cases and sneakers. What they’ve yet to grace with their signature German design is the world of luxury housing – until now.

The Porsche Design Tower is a brand new US$840 million luxury residential project situated on the iconic sands of Miami Beach. Given its idyllic location, the 56 storey skyscraper wasn’t exactly a bargain to construct but it can now consider itself an architectural masterpiece of Sunny Isles Beach.

Highsnobiety were recently given the rare chance to step inside the new digs to experience the tower’s two penthouses that go for US$32.5 million a pop. And unlike the usual run of the mill apartments which skimp on space, each Porsche Design penthouse affords its lucky owner an 11 car garage. Joining your fleet of supercars in the Porsche Design Tower are polished amenities such as a spa, hair salon, private yoga studio and an immersive Gran Turismo simulator station, floor to ceiling views, a movie theatre, an outdoor kitchen, wrap around balconies and a private restaurant amongst a lot more five star features.

To top it all off the Porsche Design Tower even makes it possible to sleep with your prized steed via the “Deservator” – an elevator for cars which can take your ride right up to your unit. Because basement car parks are so 2016.