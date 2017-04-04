Shut Up & Take My Money – Issue #123

Forget about that investment property for a moment and see where your hard-earned cash could be spent on things you want instead. That’s right, the little devil on your shoulder is back to help fuel your most manly desires. Shut Up & Take My Money – the home of tech and the coolest stuff money can buy.

Diamond Atelier Mark II Series

Cafe racers are once again on the receiving end this week with Munich’s Diamond Atelier launching a limited run of their Mark II Series based off the BMW Monolever 247 frame. The vintage-look bike can be ordered in three different variations based on the client’s needs. Stage one involves a choice between 800cc and 1,000cc engines whilst stage two throws in custom wheels and semi-slick tyres. The third stage upgrades the front forks, clamps, shocks and larger brake discs. A wide array of colours is also available with both 17″ and 18″ wheel to cater to the most discerning rider.

BUY $TBC

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Shape

The Germans are back to take over your loungeroom in the most aesthetic and aurally pleasing way possible. Say hello to Bang & Olufsen’s latest BeoSound Shape, a premium wireless speaker system comprised of a set of hexagonal prisms. The beauty in the device lies in the technology which ensures the sound output is centred regardless of where the BeoSound Shape is placed. Connectivity is also paramount with Apple’s AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and Bluetooth 4.1 all supported alongside Bang & Olufsen’s own BeoLink platform. It’s a flexible system as well with the option to expand the base tiles beyond its four speakers, twin sound-absorbing acoustic dampers, single amp and core housing. The unit also comes in a cool array of colours to choose from to suit any home.

BUY $TBC

Freeeride Exercise Bike

The gym treadmill has had its day. Freeride is a re-imagination of the exercise bike by Milan’s Salone Satellite in Milan and Adriano Design for the former’s 20th anniversary. The result is a stunning piece of equipment which will look good in your home even if you don’t use it (we won’t tell anyone). Freeride is crafted from glass, wood and steel and comes complete with a tablet holder so you can watch re-runs of The Simpsons.

BUY $TBC

Stoa Replay Arcade Cabinet

Relive your childhood video gaming days without getting weird looks from other grown adults thanks to the Stoa Replay Arcade cabinet. All the iconic games from the 70s, 80s and 90s are there but more importantly is the very on-trend cabinet which revamps the unit for today’s modern homes and bachelor pads. The hand-built cabinets also come in different colours and because they utilise modern LCD screens, they take up considerably less real estate than the original arcade gaming machines. Every replay is custom built to order so choose your game then start designing.

BUY $TBC

LEIF ESnowboard

Proving that one doesn’t need snow to snowboard is this insane device from LEIF. It’s part skateboar, part technological wonder in the form of two sets of wheels set adjacent to one another. This allows the rider to alternate their riding from traditional/vertical to full horizontal whilst on the go. Carving up pavement at 37km/h? Now that sounds like our kind of fun. Watch the video to see how it works.

BUY $1,649

Loop Table Lamp

Lamps aren’t meant to be cool unless they’re shaped like the obstacle course at your local mini golf. Himmee answered this call with a very elegant offering that won’t only serve a practical purpose but also add brownie points to your interior design game. White LEDs can be adjusted to just the right luminosity via a touch-sensitive dimmer and for the true exhibitionists, Himmee can also make you a two-metre tall version.

BUY $480