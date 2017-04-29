70s Vibes By The Riverside With Sienna Feher [NSFW]

Runways have been rocked by the return of the psychedelic 70s, so Sienna Feher is right on trend with this shoot for Nextdoormodel Magazine. The hip (not to be confused with hippie) brunette babe stars in Weed, the 18th issue of the saucy publication.

Shot by Attilio D’Agostino, Feher dons glasses worthy of a high school chemistry teacher and still manages to look sexy. Throw in tousled 70s hair, a patterned blanket, and some decade-appropriate reading material, and the lady is ready for a relaxing day by the river in true throwback style.

Why don’t you strip off your bell-bottoms and join her for a skinny dip? The water’s fine and so is the company.

Oh, and if beautiful women frolicking in nature is your thing, you might also want to check out Sundown Saunter by Aussie photographer Tim Swallow.

Want more? Click here to see all our hottest featured women.