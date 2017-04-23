New Details About Star Wars Land Have Emerged & Minds Will Be Blown

Get to work on those cosplay costumes, fanboys. A newly-released video, blog, and concept art are revealing new details about Disney’s upcoming galactic attraction, Star Wars Land. From the looks of it, fans are in for a more epic experience than they ever could have imagined.

The creative team behind the project promise an adventure so authentic that visitors are totally immersed in the world of Star Wars. The 14-acre attractions, set to open at Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida in 2019, will be the most ambitious undertaking in the history of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Star Wars Land will be set in a mysterious destination on the Outer Rim at the edge of the Unknown Regions. Visitors will be able to interact with characters, encounter full-size AT-AT Walkers, and fly the Millennium Falcon on a mission. But unlike a standard theme park visit, guests here are not merely spectators. Star Wars Land will have its own unique story and chances for you to get involved.

The setting of Star Wars Land is a remote village that was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes. The rise of hyperspace travel made the village largely obsolete, and it’s now a hub of activity for travellers who prefer less attention… think smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers of various stripes.

Thanks to its isolated location, the village is also a prime destination for those looking to escape the expanding reach of the First Order. Unusual characters from all across the galaxy have made it their home, preferring the “no questions asked” environment, the easy access to exotic supplies, and the plentiful stock of ready rogues looking to join a crew for their next adventure.

Guests who wish to get hands-on can be part of a “story-driven entertainment experience” that sees them become characters in the narrative through personalised secret missions, flight training, starship exploration, lightsaber training, character encounters, and more. The choices you make will have ramifications throughout the park, though the team behind the project has been tight-lipped about what exactly to expect.

What we do know is that absolutely everything will be part of the story, from the food to the rides to the entertainment, and all employees will stay in-universe. We’re thinking Westworld, but in space, and hopefully less deadly.

Geek out over the Star Wars Land concept art above, and learn more about the ultra-ambitious project in the video below.