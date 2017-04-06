The wall: once just a humble structural element, now a one-way ticket to Instagram stardom.

The feature wall is no longer the sole province of interior designers. A world’s worth of street artists and muralists are transforming cities into outdoor galleries, splashing large-scale pieces on building facades and signing their works with catchy hashtags.

Thanks to social media, these walls have become stars in their own right. They serve as backdrops for selfies, fashion shots, travel snaps, and more, and pull in thousands of likes for their posters. Say what you will about this kind of shameless ‘gramming: people can’t get enough of it.

From London to LA to Melbourne, here’s where to find 16 of the world’s most Instagrammable walls.

Paul Smith

Up up and awayyyyyy!!!! #PAULSMITHLA : @patwerkkk A post shared by The Paul Smith Wall (@thepaulsmithwall) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Where To Find It: 8221 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90046, USA

Rainbow Wall



Where To Find It: Fleet Alley, Brooklyn, New York 11201, USA

T2 Building



Where To Find It: Taylor Square South, Darlinghurst, New South Wales 2010, Australia

Gum Wall

Licking good. #gumwall #tourist #seattle A post shared by Stiina (@stiinaruusuvuori) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT



Where To Find It: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, Washington 98101, USA

Gallery Brown



Where To Find It: 140 S Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90048, USA

I



Where To Find It: 1426 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10028, USA

Sugarhouse Studios



Where To Find It: Bermondsey Campus, Collett Road, London SE16 4DJ, United Kingdom

John Lennon Wall

#JohnLennonWall #fourthday #Prague A post shared by (@chiaraporceddu) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:10am PDT



Where To Find It: Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Prague 1, Czech Republic

Made In LA

#USA #losangeles #ciscohome #madeinla #madeinlawall LA隐藏拍照景点 A post shared by justjamesu (@justjamesu) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:33am PST



Where To Find It: 8025 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90046, USA

East Side Gallery

#EastSideGallery #BerlinWall #Berlin #Germany #EuroTrip A post shared by Matthieu Huang (@mat_huang) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:30am PDT



Where To Find It: Mühlenstraße, 10243 Berlin, Germany

The Springs

Best wall in DTLA: @thespringsla #justpassingby #happyfriday #whitelace A post shared by Sophie Elkus (@sophieelkus) on Oct 30, 2015 at 4:51pm PDT



Where To Find It: 608 Mateo Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, USA

Angel Wings



Where To Find It: Multiple locations including Los Angeles, Cuba, Miami, Perth, Hawaii, and New York City

The Blue Pearl



Where To Find It: Chefchaouen, Morocco

Love Walls



Where To Find It: Multiple locations including Chicago, New York City, Austin, and Los Angeles

Hosier Lane

Hosier Lane – definitely worth a visit when you’re in Melbourne. The street art down that Lane looks amazing and is even something for non-art-lovers as it isn’t your basic art museum. Go check it out on your next trip to Melbourne! A post shared by Franziska Maria (@franzi.hnzlr) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:22am PDT



Where To Find It: Hosier Lane, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

Wynwood Walls

The bright side is the right side A post shared by J E N I M A (@heyitsjenima) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:57am PDT



Where To Find It: 2520 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127, USA