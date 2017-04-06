Where To Find 16 Of The World’s Most Instagrammable Walls

Street artists and muralists are transforming formerly boring building facades into vibrant outdoor galleries. Here’s where to find the best.

The wall: once just a humble structural element, now a one-way ticket to Instagram stardom.

The feature wall is no longer the sole province of interior designers. A world’s worth of street artists and muralists are transforming cities into outdoor galleries, splashing large-scale pieces on building facades and signing their works with catchy hashtags.

Thanks to social media, these walls have become stars in their own right. They serve as backdrops for selfies, fashion shots, travel snaps, and more, and pull in thousands of likes for their posters. Say what you will about this kind of shameless ‘gramming: people can’t get enough of it.

From London to LA to Melbourne, here’s where to find 16 of the world’s most Instagrammable walls.

Paul Smith

Up up and awayyyyyy!!!! #PAULSMITHLA : @patwerkkk

A post shared by The Paul Smith Wall (@thepaulsmithwall) on

Where To Find It: 8221 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90046, USA

Rainbow Wall


Where To Find It: Fleet Alley, Brooklyn, New York 11201, USA

T2 Building


Where To Find It: Taylor Square South, Darlinghurst, New South Wales 2010, Australia

Gum Wall

Licking good. #gumwall #tourist #seattle

A post shared by Stiina (@stiinaruusuvuori) on


Where To Find It: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, Washington 98101, USA

Gallery Brown


Where To Find It: 140 S Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90048, USA

I

I love Ny @nickwalker_art #newyorkcity #newyork #ny #streetart #graffiti #iloveny #nickwalker #pizzabeach #uppereastside

A post shared by BodhiDharma (@thewayofthebuddha) on


Where To Find It: 1426 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10028, USA

Sugarhouse Studios


Where To Find It: Bermondsey Campus, Collett Road, London SE16 4DJ, United Kingdom

John Lennon Wall

#JohnLennonWall #fourthday #Prague

A post shared by (@chiaraporceddu) on


Where To Find It: Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Prague 1, Czech Republic

Made In LA

#USA #losangeles #ciscohome #madeinla #madeinlawall LA隐藏拍照景点

A post shared by justjamesu (@justjamesu) on


Where To Find It: 8025 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90046, USA

East Side Gallery

#EastSideGallery #BerlinWall #Berlin #Germany #EuroTrip

A post shared by Matthieu Huang (@mat_huang) on


Where To Find It: Mühlenstraße, 10243 Berlin, Germany

The Springs

Best wall in DTLA: @thespringsla #justpassingby #happyfriday #whitelace

A post shared by Sophie Elkus (@sophieelkus) on


Where To Find It: 608 Mateo Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, USA

Angel Wings


Where To Find It: Multiple locations including Los Angeles, Cuba, Miami, Perth, Hawaii, and New York City

The Blue Pearl


Where To Find It: Chefchaouen, Morocco

Love Walls


Where To Find It: Multiple locations including Chicago, New York City, Austin, and Los Angeles

Hosier Lane


Where To Find It: Hosier Lane, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

Wynwood Walls

The bright side is the right side

A post shared by J E N I M A (@heyitsjenima) on


Where To Find It: 2520 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127, USA

