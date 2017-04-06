The wall: once just a humble structural element, now a one-way ticket to Instagram stardom.
The feature wall is no longer the sole province of interior designers. A world’s worth of street artists and muralists are transforming cities into outdoor galleries, splashing large-scale pieces on building facades and signing their works with catchy hashtags.
Thanks to social media, these walls have become stars in their own right. They serve as backdrops for selfies, fashion shots, travel snaps, and more, and pull in thousands of likes for their posters. Say what you will about this kind of shameless ‘gramming: people can’t get enough of it.
From London to LA to Melbourne, here’s where to find 16 of the world’s most Instagrammable walls.
Paul Smith
Where To Find It: 8221 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90046, USA
Rainbow Wall
Where To Find It: Fleet Alley, Brooklyn, New York 11201, USA
T2 Building
Where To Find It: Taylor Square South, Darlinghurst, New South Wales 2010, Australia
Gum Wall
Where To Find It: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, Washington 98101, USA
Gallery Brown
Where To Find It: 140 S Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90048, USA
I
Where To Find It: 1426 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10028, USA
Sugarhouse Studios
Sugarhouse Studios
Where To Find It: Bermondsey Campus, Collett Road, London SE16 4DJ, United Kingdom
John Lennon Wall
Where To Find It: Velkopřevorské náměstí, 100 00 Prague 1, Czech Republic
Made In LA
Where To Find It: 8025 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90046, USA
East Side Gallery
Where To Find It: Mühlenstraße, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The Springs
Where To Find It: 608 Mateo Street, Los Angeles, California 90021, USA
Angel Wings
Where To Find It: Multiple locations including Los Angeles, Cuba, Miami, Perth, Hawaii, and New York City
The Blue Pearl
The Blue Pearl
Where To Find It: Chefchaouen, Morocco
Love Walls
Love Walls
Where To Find It: Multiple locations including Chicago, New York City, Austin, and Los Angeles
Hosier Lane
Where To Find It: Hosier Lane, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia
Wynwood Walls
Where To Find It: 2520 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127, USA