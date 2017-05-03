These Are The World’s Most Adventurous Countries

The 2017 Global Adventure Ranking reveals the best countries for BMX, bungee jumping, caravanning, hiking, rock climbing, skiing, skydiving, and surfing.

1 of 10|#10 Austria
2 of 10|#9 United States
3 of 10|#8 United Kingdom
4 of 10|#7 Norway
5 of 10|#6 Denmark
6 of 10|#5 France
7 of 10|#4 Germany
8 of 10|#3 Sweden
9 of 10|#2 Australia
10 of 10|#1 Netherlands

Stomach? Strong. Nerves? Steel. Wanderlust? Off the charts. You’re ready to fly, sail, dive, drive, trek, run, surf, cycle, swim, camp, and otherwise beast your way through the world. So where should your next destination be?

Peer-to-peer motorhome rental platform SHAREaCAMPER have released a study that reveals which countries have the most adventure-seeking citizens.

SHAREaCAMPER chose eight popular adventurous activities to create the 2017 Global Adventure Ranking: BMX, bungee jumping, caravanning, hiking, rock climbing, skiing, skydiving, and surfing. They researched the Google search volume for keywords associated with these activities over the last twelve months, then ranked the figures in two ways.

The first ranking looks at the number of searches averaged per 100,000 citizens in each country. The second ranking reflects the actual number of searches, to give an accurate indication of the amount of people searching.

The Netherlands ranked as the most adventurous country per capita, followed by Australia and Sweden. The USA placed first for total searches, followed by Germany and France.

The study also looked at the popularity of individual adventure activities:

  • BMXing is most popular in France per capita
  • Bungee jumping is most popular per capita in Switzerland
  • Caravanning is most popular per capita in the Netherlands
  • Hiking is most popular in India
  • Rock climbing is most popular per capita in Australia
  • Skiing is most popular in Norway
  • Skydiving is most popular per capita in Australia
  • Surfing is the most popular in Australia per capita

Above you’ll find the 10 most adventurous countries divided per 100,000 citizens. You can find the full list of results here. And next time you’re looking for a holiday worthy of your thrill-seeking, adrenaline-addicted ways, you’ll know where to find it.

