Discover What It Takes To Win An America’s Cup

D’Marge travelled across the pond to spend a few days with Emirates Team New Zealand to discover how the crew overcame the last America’s Cup defeat before revealing their secret to winning in 2017.

What you don’t see is how much hard work goes into this well-oiled operation; the design, technology, training and mental fitness of an America’s Cup team. We sat down with four of their key team members to learn more about the new AC50 boats, their innovative Cyclor Grinder system and how they’re preparing in the lead up to Bermuda.

This exclusive film was shot and produced by D’Marge at the team’s heavily secured and secretive location on the harbour in Auckland.