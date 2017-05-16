Step Inside Australia’s Most Luxurious Ski Lodge

The Victorian slopes will be championing its own bonafide luxury accommodation this year with Astra Lodge taking out Australia’s Best Boutique Ski Lodge 2016 at the World Ski Awards in Kitzbühel, Austria.

The award was presented to the family-owned hotel for its newly renovated ski-in ski-out lodge which showcases exceptional features such as panoramic mountain views, a heated magnesium mineral pool and fine Italian dining restaurant all under the one roof.

Getting there is an adventure in itself with the venue located in the heart of Falls Creek Village which is a short private oversnow ride away from the village parking lot. Once inside guests will be greeted with modern digs fitted with cool interior design influenced by the region’s organic materials. Grant Amon Architects who is the team behind the fit out aimed for an elegant European alpine look without diminishing the clean lines.

As such, the rooms come with sensational views of the surrounds to complement the luxury furnishings sourced from around the world. If guests choose to forego the rooms, they can opt for a glass of wine at the aforementioned restaurant or head to a massage which includes physiotherapy treatments and wet and dry saunas.

Those opting for the day spa at Astra will also be greeted with a dram of whisky to share with the barber over a hot towel shave and moustache groom. And yes, a hairstylist is also on hand to alleviate helmet hair.

To find out more before the peak season starts from June 10, head over to Astra Lodge.