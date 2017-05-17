10 Inspiring Instagram Accounts For The Architecture Aficionado

We can’t all be the Gehrys or Wrights or Hadids of the world, but on Instagram we can get close. There’s no greater app for finding everyday inspiration of all kinds – from fitness to food to fashion – and architecture is no exception.

Haven’t given much thought to the beauty of buildings? A thriving community of accounts on Instagram will teach you to appreciate the forms and details that surround us daily. The big names in the biz – ArchDaily, designboom, Architectural Digest – dominate with more than a million followers each, but they’re far from the only feeds in the game.

Whether you’re in the industry or simply an aficionado, these are the architecture Instagrams you should be following for your daily fix.

Sebastian Weiss

Heavenly lines from Italy. A post shared by Sebastian Weiss (@le_blanc) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:58am PDT



To say Sebastian Weiss knows a thing or two about architecture is an understatement As a photographer and photo columnist for the German edition of Architectural Digest, he possesses two of the best eyes in the business and he puts them to consistently creative use on Instagram. Weiss’ penchant for concrete aesthetics makes for a sculptural, futuristic, almost otherworldly feed.

Ingo

. ╱j u l i e t . i s . n o t . a t . h o m e╱ A post shared by i n g o (@_ingo_1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:39am PST



Who is the mysterious Ingo? We know next to nothing about the photographer behind this account, except that he’s a self-described clean freak who knows how to make the most of simple shapes, turquoise skies, and pops of colour. “I can’t bring a bucket of bleach or acid wash to clean the soot and mold from a facade, but I can clean it with Photoshop,” he told Wired.

nukeproofsuit



Nukeproofsuit is an award-winning architect and amateur photographer originally from Scotland. He is particularly fascinated by perpendicular views, and many of his images feature lines that are straight, even, and parallel with the edges of the frame. By photographing large-scale facades without the surrounding context, Nukeproof is able to evoke the dense, infinite, and disorientating character of the world’s metropolises.

Archello



Archello is a platform that delves deep into how a project is made, helping followers discover the products, stories, and building teams behind each construction. Since 2008 Archello has published over 100,000 stories, making it an invaluable resource for architects and designers. The Instagram feed is curated by the company’s CEO, Martijn Postmus.

D.Signers

Architecture & Nature. Chipicas Town Houses design by Alejandro Sanchez Garcia Arquitectos #d_signers ________ Location: Valle de Bravo, #Mexico Photo by Jaime Navarro Soto A post shared by Architecture & Design Magazine (@d.signers) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:02am PST



With over a million followers, D.Signers is one of the most popular profiles for architecture and design on Instagram. The feed features a variety of projects, including interior decoration, furniture, lighting, and art. There’s also a YouTube channel for fans who need extra inspiration or instruction on the latest trends.

Trashhand

A post shared by trashhand (@trashhand) on Nov 15, 2016 at 8:23am PST



Trashhand – aka Serdar Ozturk – presents a side of the urban landscape most city-dwellers never see. The Chicago-based freelance photographer specialises in capturing architecture and urban environments with a mission to explore the world’s most forgotten and remote locations. While all his shots are stunning, our favourites showcase the unusual beauty of decaying and abandoned spaces.

Dirk Bakker

Dubai Passed by . #SoInstameet #myDubai #visitDubai #Dubai A post shared by Dirk Bakker (@macenzo) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:19am PST



Dirk Bakker, better known on Instagram as macenzo, is a photographer living in Amsterdam and capturing the ‘lines of the city’. His background in graphic design heavily influences his photographic style, which leans towards abstract images of isolated and often repeated forms that create a rhythm pleasant to the eye.

Roc Isern Barbat

⠀ Tunnel of light #Barcelona #architecture A post shared by roc | barcelona | architecture (@stoptheroc) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:49am PDT



Roc Isern Barbat is a 40-something Barcelona resident who has not one but two killer architecture-focused feeds on Instagram. Follow BarcelonaFacades for a feed full of exactly what’s promised on the label: building facades in Barcelona, typically shot from a crisp, head-on angle. Follow StopTheRoc for a more diverse range of images – still featuring plenty of unique facades, but mixed with the intriguing curves of staircases and skyward shapes shot between buildings.

Jeanette Hägglund

| M y t h o | Architect: Santiago Calatrava One of the photos in my last portfolio on Behance. Please take a look. There are two new portfolios, one from Seoul and one from Valencia. A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Jeanette Hägglund (@etna_11) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:15am PDT



Jeanette Hägglund’s vibrant feed is a colour-lover’s wet dream. As a photographer she has worked in a variety of fields – from advertising and portraits to fashion and products – but architecture is a personal passion. Her images focus on eye-catching shapes and unexpected angles, splashed with vivd hues. The effect is something like an architectural take on surrealist art.

Johan Tägtström

– Ø R E S T A D P L E J E C E N T E R Where: Copenhagen, Denmark What: A Care Center When: 2012 Who: City Of Copenhagen With: Design by JJW Architects hoW: A Bicycle Drive By Why: Balconies! A post shared by Fotograf Johan Tägtström / (@johfot) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:15am PDT



Building engineer, photographer, and architect Johan Tägtström has a knack for discovering interesting structures from a minimalist point of view. His Instagram feed celebrates lines, shapes, and patterns, displaying a talent for creative composition that allows the building’s design language to speak for itself. Tägtström will inspire you to look up on your next walk around town.