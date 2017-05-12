Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. David Beckham, Zac Efron & Orlando Bloom

It’s prime season for the world’s most stylish men this week who’ve been overrunning awards shows and airports like a human plague. A good looking human plague which scrub up pretty damn well that is.

On the hit list this week is Charlie Hunnam again, but this time he’s joined with his King Arthur co-star David Beckham on the red carpet. With Hunnam rocking a dark three-piece and Beckham going the casual spring look in linen, the two could pull it off as brothers in their own sitcom.

Michael Fassbender also hit the red carpet this week for Alien: Covenant but this time around there as no three-piece suit for the talented ginger. Instead the ‘Fass’ opted for a laid back summer look which paired formal bottoms with a more relaxed top. Good fitment and a nice blue hue is key to winning here.

Tom Ford and Lucky Blue Smith also made their appearance a collaborative effort this week at an event for The Business of Fashion. Rounding it out this week with the streetwear wardrobe is Zac Efron and Orlando Bloom with their own interpretation of cool layering.

