Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. Donald Glover, Shaun White & Bill Skarsgard

In a week filled with Met Galas, film premieres and talk show appearances, only one thing remained constant: The quality of stylish men.

If you haven’t already witnessed what the men of MET Gala rocked this year then head over to our coverage, otherwise we’ve also included a few of the unsung heroes in today’s edition of the week’s best dressed.

First off the line is Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) who played it very cool with a tuxedo featuring muted tribal prints to add some flair to a traditional look. Joining the tux club was Alexander Skarsgard who pulled off the black and white combo immaculately in a fitted item. Not to be left out of course is his brother Bill Skarsgard who was equally slick in a checked number paired with tan leather boots.

Moving along we have John Legend, Shaun White and Michael Polish all carrying the streetwear duties with class and originality.

And finally, Michael B. Jordan, the outright winner of how to wear tartan in 2017.