Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. Brenton Thwaites, Zac Efron & Aziz Ansari

The men of style are doing their finest in suits this week with a succession of red carpet events and fashion shows from around the world.

Australian actor Brenton Thwaites leads the pack off the back of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean premiere. He went for a pastel blue check linen and paired it with a knitted tie to pull off the ultimate warm weather ensemble. Following in the summer vibes is Michael Fassbender who opted for a pared down look at the ‘Alien: Covenant’ premiere with a pastel suit and tropical shirt.

Zac Efron meanwhile kept things neat and tight at the Australian premiere of Baywatch in a slim-fitting navy number. Fellow Hollywood actors Joel McHale and comedian Aziz Ansari did the same in different shades of blue. Rounding things out nicely is Nick Jonas who looked after the street style side of things with flair.