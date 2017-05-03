The Incredible Fitness Instagramers Putting Your Sloppy Rig To Shame

New Year’s Eve feels like a world away, and no doubt some of your healthy resolutions have fallen by the wayside.

If you need a jolt of inspiration to get back into the gym, the muscle men below will be all the motivation you need to run fast, lift heavy, and eat clean like your life depends on it (because it does).

Grab a protein shake, check out the 10 best men’s fitness Instagrams, and prepare to join the #FitFam.

Curtis Williams

@neyo #neyonation #coreconditioning #neyo #curtiswilliams #trainingcamp #fitness #gymmotivation #athlete A post shared by Curtis Williams (@curtiswilliams17) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT



As a former NFL player for the Baltimore Ravens, Curtis Williams knows a thing or two about peak performance. He’s now an elite performance coach for Under Armour, owner of his own training programme, and a self-described ‘Health Warrior’. Williams favours a functional approach to training that helps athletes become stronger, quicker, more agile, and less prone to injury.

Ben Booker



Ben Booker’s resume is as meaty as his quads. He’s the founder of Second Chance Lifestyle, the inventor of the Razor Hybrid Crossover, a national cover model, and a sought-after motivational speaker. In his latest role, Booker is the founder and owner of Second Chance Fitness, a 24-hour gym in Illinois. Anyone who supports training 24 hours a day is a true fitness hero.

Dylan Werner



Dylan Werner is a badass yogi who travels the world to share his practice (and take killer snaps for Instagram). He began teaching yoga in 2011 after 10 years of advanced movement training. Inspired by movement with a background in anatomy and kinesiology, Werner weaves together hatha yoga, yoga philosophy, and pranayama with creative sequencing and intelligent anatomy-based alignment for tattooed yoga like nothing you’ve seen before.

Bret Contreras



Bret Contreras – aka the Glute Guy – is a personal trainer, published author, patented inventor, lifelong student of strength training, and owner of some of the best buns in the biz. Contreras’ beastly hip thrusts and deadlifts will convince you that butt workouts aren’t just for your girlfriend. His video-filled feed is a great resource any time you need a form check or an extra boost of motivation.

Mike Marchese



Mike Marchese makes calisthenics cool. As the creator of The Daily BAR (Bodyweight Athletic Regime), Marchese is a champion of grueling bodyweight workouts (though he’s no slouch at working with equipment, either). His workouts combine various methodologies, including bodybuilding, powerlifting, martial arts, gymnastics, and high intensity interval training.

Ricky Warren

Catching up today with my bro @henry_stuffwelove Always good to see u mate #bodyweightgurus #london A post shared by Head Coach at BodyweightGurus™ (@rix.official) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:36am PDT



Ricky Warren is the head coach and founder of BodyweightGurus. His integrated approach to fitness sees him sample calisthenics, yoga, circuit training, mixed martial arts, and athletics, as well as rehabilitation and mentoring for his clients. The aim isn’t just to get bigger – it’s to create a better connection with your body. Warren’s holistic style builds strength, coordination, control, and balance simultaneously.

Simeon Panda

Jet lag is killing me We still getting those sessions in though! Full training routines at SIMEONPANDA.COM . Follow @sp_aesthetics best sportswear . Get all @dedicatednutrition supps at SIMEONPANDA.COM A post shared by Simeon Panda® (@simeonpanda) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:18am PDT



Simeon Panda is a certified social media star with millions of followers (in fact, he was featured on Forbes as one of the world’s top ten influencers for fitness). When not hamming it up for the ‘gram, Panda is the owner of SP Aesthetics Sportswear and Just Lift. He has competed in Musclemania competitions worldwide and regularly judges physique, modelling, and bodybuilding shows. He has also has graced the front covers of, written for, and been featured in a variety of major fitness publications.

Kenneth Gallarzo



A world-class bodyweight coach and co-founder of World Calisthenics Organization, Kenneth Gallarzo is definitely one to watch. His incredible feats of strength will have you questioning whether gravity is a lie. While he’s clearly an animal in the gym, his most interesting posts show him outside proving you don’t need fancy equipment to get a great workout. We would suggest leaving the flag-on-the-side-of-a-moving-boat to the pros, though.

BJ Gaddour



BJ Gaddour serves as the Fitness Director for the Men’s Health brand. He is also the author of Your Body Is Your Barbell and the creator of seven workout DVDs. The “former fat kid with bum knees” is a metabolic training expert who specialises in the fusion of strength, cardio, and mobility work into one high-energy, total body fitness experience.

Jay T. Maryniak

Bob Marley asks us a great question…Are you satisfied with the life you’re living? Take a minute and really answer that. Are you satisfied? If you answer no, then get out there and live. Do the things you love to do, spend time with the people you love and do what you can to help others. #GetOutThereAndLive A post shared by Jay T. Maryniak (@jtm_fit) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:36am PST



Jay Maryniak overcame years of addiction to become a martial artist and personal trainer. Years later he became obsessed with CrossFit and placed first in a CrossFit competition. Then he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Never one to give up in the face of a challenge, Maryniak continues to train hard and shares his insane fitness feats with over 100,000 followers on Instagram. No one looks like they have more fun in the gym than Jay.